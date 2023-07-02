2023 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Angela Stanford, who won her first title in this event with a one-shot win at the Sultan's Run Golf Club in Jasper, Ind.
Stanford made an enormous charge up the leaderboard in the final round. Stanford posted 10-under total after making a birdie on the 18th hole, shooting 65, the low round of the week, to finish on 206.
Trish Johnson appeared in total control until the 53rd hole of the tournament. She made a triple-bogey 7 to drop to a tie for first, and then she made a bogey 5 on the final hole to lose the lead.
Defending champion Karrie Webb finished in solo third place, two shots behind Stanford.
Johnson won the $60,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.
2023 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|1
|Angela Stanford
|-10
|71
|70
|65
|206
|2
|Trish Johnson
|-9
|70
|66
|71
|207
|3
|Karrie Webb
|-8
|71
|68
|69
|208
|4
|Silvia Cavalleri
|-6
|72
|69
|69
|210
|T5
|Jackie Gallagher-Smith
|-2
|74
|67
|73
|214
|T5
|Christa Johnson
|-2
|73
|68
|73
|214
|T7
|Clarissa Childs
|-1
|71
|74
|70
|215
|T7
|Yvonne Cox-Holmes
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|215
|T7
|Tammie Green
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|215
|T7
|Jamie Fischer
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|215
|T7
|Patricia Meunier-Lebouc
|-1
|73
|70
|72
|215
|T7
|Laura Diaz
|-1
|70
|71
|74
|215
|T7
|Becky Morgan
|-1
|70
|69
|76
|215
|T14
|Wendy Ward
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|T14
|Michele Redman
|E
|71
|74
|71
|216
|T16
|Heather Bowie Young
|2
|73
|73
|72
|218
|T16
|Ashli Bunch
|2
|72
|70
|76
|218
|18
|Lisa DePaulo
|3
|72
|72
|75
|219
|T19
|Jill McGill
|4
|76
|73
|71
|220
|T19
|Leta Lindley
|4
|72
|72
|76
|220
|T21
|Pat Hurst
|5
|75
|72
|74
|221
|T21
|Maggie Will
|5
|73
|74
|74
|221
|T23
|Barb Moxness
|6
|75
|74
|73
|222
|T23
|Laurel Kean
|6
|74
|74
|74
|222
|T23
|Jean Bartholomew
|6
|72
|75
|75
|222
|T26
|Jordan Lintz
|7
|78
|75
|70
|223
|T26
|Carolyn Hill
|7
|77
|75
|71
|223
|T26
|Moira Dunn-Bohls
|7
|75
|74
|74
|223
|T26
|Liselotte Neumann
|7
|72
|74
|77
|223
|T30
|Lisa Grimes
|8
|74
|77
|73
|224
|T30
|Stefania Croce
|8
|73
|77
|74
|224
|T30
|Simi Mehra
|8
|77
|72
|75
|224
|T33
|Kim Williams
|9
|77
|76
|72
|225
|T33
|Sue Ginter
|9
|72
|77
|76
|225
|T33
|Tonya Gill Danckaert
|9
|73
|75
|77
|225
|T33
|Audra Burks
|9
|69
|78
|78
|225
|T37
|Cathy Johnston-Forbes
|10
|74
|77
|75
|226
|T37
|Lee Ann Walker
|10
|73
|78
|75
|226
|T39
|Sherri Steinhauer
|11
|77
|76
|74
|227
|T39
|Nicole Jeray
|11
|79
|73
|75
|227
|T39
|Brandie Burton
|11
|77
|75
|75
|227
|T39
|Laurie Rinker
|11
|77
|75
|75
|227
|T39
|Tracy Hanson
|11
|77
|74
|76
|227
|T39
|Susie Redman
|11
|75
|75
|77
|227
|T45
|Danielle Ammaccapane
|12
|75
|76
|77
|228
|T45
|Sherry Andonian
|12
|70
|78
|80
|228
|47
|Becky Iverson
|13
|74
|77
|78
|229
|48
|Hollis Stacy
|14
|75
|74
|81
|230
|49
|Kris Tschetter
|15
|73
|81
|77
|231
|50
|Cindy Schreyer
|17
|80
|77
|76
|233
|51
|Dina Ammaccapane
|19
|77
|80
|78
|235
|T52
|Dana Ebster
|21
|82
|78
|77
|237
|T52
|Caroline Blaylock
|21
|80
|76
|81
|237
|T54
|Kristal Parker
|22
|84
|77
|77
|238
|T54
|Sara Sanders
|22
|76
|82
|80
|238
|56
|Cindy Figg-Currier
|23
|80
|79
|80
|239
|57
|Jeannette Kohlhaas
|25
|82
|83
|76
|241
|58
|Laura Shanahan Rowe
|26
|84
|78
|80
|242
|59
|Anne Marie Palli
|27
|79
|85
|79
|243
|T60
|Kristen Samp
|28
|82
|77
|85
|244
|T60
|Nancy Sharff
|28
|78
|79
|87
|244
|62
|Barb Bunkowsky
|29
|84
|80
|81
|245
|T63
|Gail Graham
|30
|85
|87
|74
|246
|T63
|Lori Atsedes
|30
|82
|82
|82
|246
|65
|Marjorie Jones
|34
|85
|81
|84
|250
|66
|Janice Gibson
|37
|91
|80
|82
|253
|67
|Laura Baugh
|38
|84
|85
|85
|254
|68
|Paula Pearson-Tucker
|42
|86
|88
|84
|258
|69
|Cindy Miller
|60
|93
|97
|86
|276