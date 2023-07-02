2023 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
07/02/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Angela Stanford
The 2023 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Angela Stanford, who won her first title in this event with a one-shot win at the Sultan's Run Golf Club in Jasper, Ind.

Stanford made an enormous charge up the leaderboard in the final round. Stanford posted 10-under total after making a birdie on the 18th hole, shooting 65, the low round of the week, to finish on 206.

Trish Johnson appeared in total control until the 53rd hole of the tournament. She made a triple-bogey 7 to drop to a tie for first, and then she made a bogey 5 on the final hole to lose the lead.

Defending champion Karrie Webb finished in solo third place, two shots behind Stanford.

2023 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT
1 Angela Stanford -10 71 70 65 206
2 Trish Johnson -9 70 66 71 207
3 Karrie Webb -8 71 68 69 208
4 Silvia Cavalleri -6 72 69 69 210
T5 Jackie Gallagher-Smith -2 74 67 73 214
T5 Christa Johnson -2 73 68 73 214
T7 Clarissa Childs -1 71 74 70 215
T7 Yvonne Cox-Holmes -1 73 71 71 215
T7 Tammie Green -1 72 72 71 215
T7 Jamie Fischer -1 72 72 71 215
T7 Patricia Meunier-Lebouc -1 73 70 72 215
T7 Laura Diaz -1 70 71 74 215
T7 Becky Morgan -1 70 69 76 215
T14 Wendy Ward E 73 72 71 216
T14 Michele Redman E 71 74 71 216
T16 Heather Bowie Young 2 73 73 72 218
T16 Ashli Bunch 2 72 70 76 218
18 Lisa DePaulo 3 72 72 75 219
T19 Jill McGill 4 76 73 71 220
T19 Leta Lindley 4 72 72 76 220
T21 Pat Hurst 5 75 72 74 221
T21 Maggie Will 5 73 74 74 221
T23 Barb Moxness 6 75 74 73 222
T23 Laurel Kean 6 74 74 74 222
T23 Jean Bartholomew 6 72 75 75 222
T26 Jordan Lintz 7 78 75 70 223
T26 Carolyn Hill 7 77 75 71 223
T26 Moira Dunn-Bohls 7 75 74 74 223
T26 Liselotte Neumann 7 72 74 77 223
T30 Lisa Grimes 8 74 77 73 224
T30 Stefania Croce 8 73 77 74 224
T30 Simi Mehra 8 77 72 75 224
T33 Kim Williams 9 77 76 72 225
T33 Sue Ginter 9 72 77 76 225
T33 Tonya Gill Danckaert 9 73 75 77 225
T33 Audra Burks 9 69 78 78 225
T37 Cathy Johnston-Forbes 10 74 77 75 226
T37 Lee Ann Walker 10 73 78 75 226
T39 Sherri Steinhauer 11 77 76 74 227
T39 Nicole Jeray 11 79 73 75 227
T39 Brandie Burton 11 77 75 75 227
T39 Laurie Rinker 11 77 75 75 227
T39 Tracy Hanson 11 77 74 76 227
T39 Susie Redman 11 75 75 77 227
T45 Danielle Ammaccapane 12 75 76 77 228
T45 Sherry Andonian 12 70 78 80 228
47 Becky Iverson 13 74 77 78 229
48 Hollis Stacy 14 75 74 81 230
49 Kris Tschetter 15 73 81 77 231
50 Cindy Schreyer 17 80 77 76 233
51 Dina Ammaccapane 19 77 80 78 235
T52 Dana Ebster 21 82 78 77 237
T52 Caroline Blaylock 21 80 76 81 237
T54 Kristal Parker 22 84 77 77 238
T54 Sara Sanders 22 76 82 80 238
56 Cindy Figg-Currier 23 80 79 80 239
57 Jeannette Kohlhaas 25 82 83 76 241
58 Laura Shanahan Rowe 26 84 78 80 242
59 Anne Marie Palli 27 79 85 79 243
T60 Kristen Samp 28 82 77 85 244
T60 Nancy Sharff 28 78 79 87 244
62 Barb Bunkowsky 29 84 80 81 245
T63 Gail Graham 30 85 87 74 246
T63 Lori Atsedes 30 82 82 82 246
65 Marjorie Jones 34 85 81 84 250
66 Janice Gibson 37 91 80 82 253
67 Laura Baugh 38 84 85 85 254
68 Paula Pearson-Tucker 42 86 88 84 258
69 Cindy Miller 60 93 97 86 276

