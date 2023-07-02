2023 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Angela Stanford, who won her first title in this event with a one-shot win at the Sultan's Run Golf Club in Jasper, Ind.

Stanford made an enormous charge up the leaderboard in the final round. Stanford posted 10-under total after making a birdie on the 18th hole, shooting 65, the low round of the week, to finish on 206.

Trish Johnson appeared in total control until the 53rd hole of the tournament. She made a triple-bogey 7 to drop to a tie for first, and then she made a bogey 5 on the final hole to lose the lead.

Defending champion Karrie Webb finished in solo third place, two shots behind Stanford.

Johnson won the $60,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.

2023 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

