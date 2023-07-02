2023 LIV Golf Andalucia final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/02/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 LIV Golf Andalucia final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned his third LIV Golf win at Golf Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Gooch won the 54-hole event for his latest win in LIV Golf, earning a one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau on 12-under 201. Gooch made birdie on the final hole to win the event.

Brooks Koepka finished in solo third place, three shots out of the lead and on the medal stand.

Gooch won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Andalucia recap notes

Gooch earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Torque team finished first by five shots, with the four team members (Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig and Sebastian Munoz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Range Goats earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next week in England.

2023 LIV Golf Andalucia final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Talor Gooch -12 69 65 67 201 $4,000,000
2 Bryson DeChambeau -11 70 63 69 202 $2,125,000
3 Brooks Koepka -9 71 65 68 204 $1,500,000
4 Sebastián Muñoz -6 71 68 68 207 $1,050,000
T5 Jason Kokrak -4 67 74 68 209 $816,667
T5 David Puig -4 74 66 69 209 $816,667
T5 Patrick Reed -4 71 71 67 209 $816,667
T8 Dustin Johnson -3 67 71 72 210 $602,500
T8 Cameron Tringale -3 71 70 69 210 $602,500
T10 Joaquin Niemann -2 70 73 68 211 $550,000
T10 Sergio Garcia -2 70 71 70 211 $550,000
T12 Ian Poulter -1 70 70 72 212 $405,000
T12 Cameron Smith -1 69 72 71 212 $405,000
T14 Matt Jones E 71 70 72 213 $243,600
T14 Carlos Ortiz E 73 69 71 213 $243,600
T14 Dean Burmester E 70 74 69 213 $243,600
T14 Thomas Pieters E 73 67 73 213 $243,600
T14 Mito Pereira E 71 72 70 213 $243,600
T19 Laurie Canter 1 71 73 70 214 $200,000
T19 Paul Casey 1 71 71 72 214 $200,000
T19 Abraham Ancer 1 72 71 71 214 $200,000
22 Brendan Steele 2 74 72 69 215 $172,000
T23 Louis Oosthuizen 3 74 72 70 216 $167,000
T23 Richard Bland 3 70 73 73 216 $167,000
T23 Phil Mickelson 3 73 70 73 216 $167,000
T23 Pat Perez 3 77 66 73 216 $167,000
T27 Kevin Na 4 69 72 76 217 $155,000
T27 Marc Leishman 4 70 71 76 217 $155,000
T27 Lee Westwood 4 73 70 74 217 $155,000
T27 Scott Vincent 4 77 70 70 217 $155,000
T31 Danny Lee 5 72 73 73 218 $155,000
T31 Branden Grace 5 77 72 69 218 $155,000
T31 Henrik Stenson 5 70 72 76 218 $155,000
T31 Bubba Watson 5 72 70 76 218 $155,000
35 Bernd Wiesberger 6 73 76 70 219 $146,000
T36 Martin Kaymer 7 73 74 73 220 $143,000
T36 James Piot 7 76 71 73 220 $143,000
T38 Charl Schwartzel 8 71 73 77 221 $136,000
T38 Graeme McDowell 8 71 76 74 221 $136,000
T38 Anirban Lahiri 8 68 78 75 221 $136,000
T38 Eugenio Chacarra 8 74 72 75 221 $136,000
T38 Harold Varner III 8 74 75 72 221 $136,000
43 Peter Uihlein 10 75 73 75 223 $130,000
44 Matthew Wolff 12 77 72 76 225 $128,000
T45 Charles Howell III 14 77 73 77 227 $125,000
T45 Jediah Morgan 14 74 78 75 227 $125,000
47 Chase Koepka 15 75 78 75 228 $122,000
48 Sihwan Kim 17 81 73 76 230 $120,000

