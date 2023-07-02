2023 LIV Golf Andalucia final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Andalucia final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned his third LIV Golf win at Golf Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Gooch won the 54-hole event for his latest win in LIV Golf, earning a one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau on 12-under 201. Gooch made birdie on the final hole to win the event.

Brooks Koepka finished in solo third place, three shots out of the lead and on the medal stand.

Gooch won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Andalucia recap notes

Gooch earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Torque team finished first by five shots, with the four team members (Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig and Sebastian Munoz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Range Goats earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next week in England.

2023 LIV Golf Andalucia final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details