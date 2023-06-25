Who is Jenny Shin? Bio for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship contender

Jenny Shin came in to the final round of 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship looking to win in the second major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour. Jenny Shin could have a huge breakthrough by winning at Baltusrol Golf Club.

Shin is 30 years old, and she is in the field at KPMG Women's PGA Championship because of her status on the LPGA Tour this season.

For Shin, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Shin was born in South Korea, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She started playing the game at the age of 9 and then turned pro in 2010.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Shin is an LPGA winner already

Jenny Shin has won on the LPGA Tour, taking the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

Shin won the 2006 US Girls Junior and then won on what's now the Epson Tour in 2010 to earn her card by finishing fourth on the money list.

Entering this week, Shin was ranked 98th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking and 45th in the Race to the CME Globe.

What a KPMG Women's PGA Championship win means

With a win today, Shin would earn the benefits of being an KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner, including a 10-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships for five years and a five-year LPGA exemption.