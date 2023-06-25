2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.

Harrington earned yet another win on the 50-plus circuit thanks to a final-round 63 at the former home of the PGA Tour's BC Open to take a one-shot win over Joe Durant on 18-under 198.

Ernie Els finished in solo third place on 16-under total after losing the lead late in the afternoon. Dicky Pride ended up in solo fourth place, three shots adrift of Harrington.

Harrington won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Dick's Sporting Goods Open recap notes

Harrington wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the 2023 US Senior Open in Wisconsin.

2023 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details