2023 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Padraig Harrington
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.

Harrington earned yet another win on the 50-plus circuit thanks to a final-round 63 at the former home of the PGA Tour's BC Open to take a one-shot win over Joe Durant on 18-under 198.

Ernie Els finished in solo third place on 16-under total after losing the lead late in the afternoon. Dicky Pride ended up in solo fourth place, three shots adrift of Harrington.

Harrington won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Dick's Sporting Goods Open recap notes

Harrington wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the 2023 US Senior Open in Wisconsin.

2023 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -18 69 66 63 198 $315,000
2 Joe Durant -17 64 69 66 199 $184,800
3 Ernie Els -16 67 65 68 200 $151,200
4 Dicky Pride -15 68 68 65 201 $126,000
T5 Thongchai Jaidee -14 69 66 67 202 $86,800
T5 Brett Quigley -14 68 64 70 202 $86,800
T5 Darren Clarke -14 68 69 65 202 $86,800
8 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -12 68 64 72 204 $67,200
9 Y.E. Yang -11 72 69 64 205 $58,800
T10 Retief Goosen -10 73 66 67 206 $52,500
T10 Vijay Singh -10 68 69 69 206 $52,500
T12 Billy Andrade -9 70 70 67 207 $39,200
T12 Paul Broadhurst -9 68 72 67 207 $39,200
T12 Tim Herron -9 68 68 71 207 $39,200
T12 Rod Pampling -9 69 69 69 207 $39,200
T12 Ken Tanigawa -9 70 68 69 207 $39,200
T12 Richard Green -9 68 69 70 207 $39,200
T18 Carlos Franco -8 71 70 67 208 $27,846
T18 Bernhard Langer -8 70 68 70 208 $27,846
T18 Shaun Micheel -8 69 71 68 208 $27,846
T18 Paul Stankowski -8 70 69 69 208 $27,846
T18 Shane Bertsch -8 71 66 71 208 $27,846
T23 John Huston -7 69 67 73 209 $21,042
T23 Rob Labritz -7 70 69 70 209 $21,042
T23 Kevin Sutherland -7 69 68 72 209 $21,042
T23 Timothy O'Neal -7 69 69 71 209 $21,042
T23 Mario Tiziani -7 74 67 68 209 $21,042
T28 Jason Schultz -6 67 73 70 210 $17,430
T28 Rocco Mediate -6 72 70 68 210 $17,430
T28 Michael Allen -6 71 67 72 210 $17,430
T31 Glen Day -5 71 69 71 211 $15,435
T31 Lee Janzen -5 70 69 72 211 $15,435
T33 Alan McLean -4 74 70 68 212 $13,860
T33 Wes Short, Jr. -4 72 68 72 212 $13,860
T33 K.J. Choi -4 70 69 73 212 $13,860
T36 Scott Dunlap -3 72 70 71 213 $11,375
T36 David Duval -3 74 72 67 213 $11,375
T36 Mike Goodes -3 71 73 69 213 $11,375
T36 Esteban Toledo -3 71 68 74 213 $11,375
T36 Michael Bradley -3 71 69 73 213 $11,375
T36 Tim Ailes -3 72 72 69 213 $11,375
T42 Harrison Frazar -2 69 78 67 214 $9,030
T42 Billy Mayfair -2 72 73 69 214 $9,030
T42 Duffy Waldorf -2 73 69 72 214 $9,030
T42 Ken Duke -2 68 73 73 214 $9,030
T42 Marco Dawson -2 70 71 73 214 $9,030
T47 Chris DiMarco -1 70 72 73 215 $6,720
T47 David Branshaw -1 72 69 74 215 $6,720
T47 Scott McCarron -1 74 71 70 215 $6,720
T47 John Senden -1 72 72 71 215 $6,720
T47 Brad Adamonis -1 74 70 71 215 $6,720
T47 Charlie Wi -1 76 71 68 215 $6,720
T53 Brian Cooper E 71 72 73 216 $4,935
T53 Jason Bohn E 76 69 71 216 $4,935
T53 Woody Austin E 73 72 71 216 $4,935
T53 Len Mattiace E 73 71 72 216 $4,935
T57 Paul Goydos 1 70 73 74 217 $4,200
T57 Harry Rudolph 1 68 77 72 217 $4,200
T57 Scott Parel 1 73 74 70 217 $4,200
T60 David McKenzie 3 70 75 74 219 $3,570
T60 Gary Hallberg 3 72 74 73 219 $3,570
T60 Tom Gillis 3 70 75 74 219 $3,570
T63 Skip Kendall 4 72 73 75 220 $2,835
T63 Jeff Maggert 4 72 73 75 220 $2,835
T63 Corey Pavin 4 76 69 75 220 $2,835
T63 Tom Pernice Jr. 4 76 72 72 220 $2,835
67 Tim Petrovic 5 77 75 69 221 $2,310
T68 Dan Forsman 6 73 74 75 222 $2,037
T68 Jonathan Kaye 6 75 70 77 222 $2,037
70 Russ Cochran 7 76 77 70 223 $1,848
T71 Larry Mize 8 74 75 75 224 $1,659
T71 Willie Wood 8 74 78 72 224 $1,659
73 Robert Gamez 12 71 79 78 228 $1,470
74 Fred Funk 13 75 78 76 229 $1,386
75 John Daly 15 75 81 75 231 $1,302
76 Kenny Knox 16 78 76 78 232 $1,218
77 Ken Green 20 78 78 80 236 $1,134

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.