Where is TPC River Highlands and the Travelers Championship located?

TPC River Highlands is home to the 2023 Travelers Championship and an open designated event on the PGA Tour. It is of the better-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Hartford-area club has become home to big events, including Travelers Championships and the Solheim Cup.

Not only is TPC River Highlands a great golf course, but it is also home to the 2023 Travelers Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing a Pete Dye-influenced course.

Naturally, a private club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where TPC River Highlands is located.

Where is TPC River Highlands located?

TPC River Highlands is located in Cromwell, Conn. TPC River Highlands is located in a suburb of Hartford, with one of the higher net worth areas of the city showing out.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

TPC River Highlands sits south of Hartford, which is the capital of Connecticut and the biggest city in the state.

Neighboring cities to the club include Newington and Plainville. It's on the way to New Haven, where Yale University is located.

Which airports are near TPC River Highlands?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to TPC River Highlands is Hartford, the Bradley International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 40-minute drive from the airport to TPC River Highlands.

What other famous golf courses are near TPC River Highlands?

TPC River Highlands is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

The Glastonbury Hills Country Club is nearby, as well as East Hartford Golf Club.