Rickie Fowler’s wife, pole vaulter Allison Stokke: Pictures, bio

Rickie Fowler is now married to his long-time girlfriend, and she is former pole-vaulter and track-and-field star Allison Stokke.

The pair set off rumors in April 2017 when they each posted pictures with each other on Instagram, with playful captions about a contest they had. Jason Day outed the couple at the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, during which they played as partners. They were married in fall 2019.

Fowler is the 2015 Players Championship and has five PGA Tour wins, but Alison Stokke is accomplished in her sport as well. Stokke was a well-recruited pole-vaulter, competing at the University of California. She tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to qualify for the U.S. Track and Field Olympic team.

Nowadays, she's a fitness model, among other things.

See pictures of Rickie Fowler's wife, Allison Stokke.