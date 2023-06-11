2023 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Taylor, who earns his third-career PGA Tour title with a win at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Taylor won the event with a 72-foot, 6-inch eagle putt on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Tommy Fleetwood on the par-5 18th hole. Both players finished regulation on 17-under 271.

The players made birdie on the 18th for the first playoff hole, then both made pars on 18 again and the 9th hole for the second and third playoff holes.

Aaron Rai, Tyrrell Hatton and CT Pan finished in joint third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Taylor becomes the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years.

Taylor won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

RBC Canadian Open recap notes

Taylor earned 36.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Taylor earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this invitational event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 US Open.

2023 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details