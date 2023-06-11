2023 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/11/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Taylor, who earns his third-career PGA Tour title with a win at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Taylor won the event with a 72-foot, 6-inch eagle putt on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Tommy Fleetwood on the par-5 18th hole. Both players finished regulation on 17-under 271.

The players made birdie on the 18th for the first playoff hole, then both made pars on 18 again and the 9th hole for the second and third playoff holes.

Aaron Rai, Tyrrell Hatton and CT Pan finished in joint third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Taylor becomes the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years.

Taylor won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

RBC Canadian Open recap notes

Taylor earned 36.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Taylor earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this invitational event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 US Open.

2023 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nick Taylor -17 75 67 63 66 271 $1,620,000
2 Tommy Fleetwood -17 70 70 64 67 271 $981,000
T3 Aaron Rai -16 67 69 69 67 272 $477,000
T3 Tyrrell Hatton -16 72 64 72 64 272 $477,000
T3 C.T. Pan -16 70 66 66 70 272 $477,000
T6 Eric Cole -14 69 73 69 63 274 $315,000
T6 Mark Hubbard -14 68 70 66 70 274 $315,000
8 Justin Rose -13 69 69 66 71 275 $281,250
T9 Andrew Novak -12 69 68 67 72 276 $245,250
T9 Rory McIlroy -12 71 67 66 72 276 $245,250
T9 Brandon Wu -12 71 69 67 69 276 $245,250
T12 Harrison Endycott -11 72 68 69 68 277 $178,650
T12 Doug Ghim -11 71 68 69 69 277 $178,650
T12 Harry Higgs -11 71 66 67 73 277 $178,650
T12 Jonathan Byrd -11 68 69 70 70 277 $178,650
T12 Adam Hadwin -11 71 68 70 68 277 $178,650
17 Nate Lashley -10 70 68 70 70 278 $146,250
T18 Will Gordon -9 68 74 69 68 279 $132,750
T18 Carl Yuan -9 68 67 74 70 279 $132,750
T20 Matt Kuchar -8 71 71 70 68 280 $102,330
T20 Sam Bennett -8 70 72 70 68 280 $102,330
T20 Lucas Glover -8 69 72 70 69 280 $102,330
T20 Matt Fitzpatrick -8 68 73 69 70 280 $102,330
T20 Corey Conners -8 67 69 70 74 280 $102,330
T25 Ted Potter, Jr. -7 73 67 70 71 281 $64,850
T25 Ludvig Aberg -7 69 72 71 69 281 $64,850
T25 Lee Hodges -7 72 67 72 70 281 $64,850
T25 Dylan Wu -7 71 70 72 68 281 $64,850
T25 Seonghyeon Kim -7 68 70 72 71 281 $64,850
T25 Chez Reavie -7 72 71 73 65 281 $64,850
T25 Ryan Moore -7 69 74 71 67 281 $64,850
T25 Justin Lower -7 67 70 75 69 281 $64,850
T25 Alex Smalley -7 73 70 71 67 281 $64,850
T34 Brendon Todd -6 68 69 73 72 282 $47,925
T34 Harry Hall -6 69 71 74 68 282 $47,925
T34 Roger Sloan -6 69 70 73 70 282 $47,925
T34 Cody Gribble -6 69 72 70 71 282 $47,925
T38 Sahith Theegala -5 73 70 71 69 283 $39,150
T38 Greyson Sigg -5 71 71 69 72 283 $39,150
T38 Patton Kizzire -5 71 70 74 68 283 $39,150
T38 Seung-Yul Noh -5 71 68 74 70 283 $39,150
T38 MJ Daffue -5 73 69 70 71 283 $39,150
T43 Carson Young -4 71 69 71 73 284 $28,530
T43 Callum Tarren -4 69 72 73 70 284 $28,530
T43 Shane Lowry -4 72 69 70 73 284 $28,530
T43 Ryan Gerard -4 68 75 72 69 284 $28,530
T43 Peter Malnati -4 70 69 73 72 284 $28,530
T43 Chesson Hadley -4 67 70 72 75 284 $28,530
T43 Michael Kim -4 72 71 73 68 284 $28,530
T50 Austin Smotherman -3 71 70 72 72 285 $22,860
T50 Garrick Higgo -3 71 69 72 73 285 $22,860
T52 Brent Grant -2 71 72 74 69 286 $21,438
T52 Jason Dufner -2 73 70 73 70 286 $21,438
T52 Cameron Percy -2 75 67 72 72 286 $21,438
T52 Brian Gay -2 71 70 72 73 286 $21,438
T52 Mike Weir -2 72 70 74 70 286 $21,438
T57 Scott Piercy -1 70 72 76 69 287 $20,160
T57 Stuart Macdonald -1 73 68 75 71 287 $20,160
T57 Cameron Young -1 71 72 74 70 287 $20,160
T57 Sung Kang -1 73 68 71 75 287 $20,160
T57 Andrew Landry -1 73 69 77 68 287 $20,160
T57 Peter Kuest -1 72 68 74 73 287 $20,160
T57 James Hahn -1 69 73 73 72 287 $20,160
T57 Adam Long -1 74 69 74 70 287 $20,160
T65 Scott Brown E 73 68 75 72 288 $19,170
T65 Taylor Pendrith E 69 72 70 77 288 $19,170
T65 Richy Werenski E 69 72 77 70 288 $19,170
T68 Wil Bateman 1 74 66 75 74 289 $18,540
T68 Trevor Cone 1 71 72 75 71 289 $18,540
T68 Brice Garnett 1 68 75 71 75 289 $18,540
T68 Akshay Bhatia 1 69 74 73 73 289 $18,540
T72 Vince Whaley 2 73 69 76 72 290 $17,910
T72 Henrik Norlander 2 71 72 76 71 290 $17,910
T72 Martin Trainer 2 71 72 74 73 290 $17,910

