2023 RBC Canadian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Taylor, who earns his third-career PGA Tour title with a win at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Taylor won the event with a 72-foot, 6-inch eagle putt on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Tommy Fleetwood on the par-5 18th hole. Both players finished regulation on 17-under 271.
The players made birdie on the 18th for the first playoff hole, then both made pars on 18 again and the 9th hole for the second and third playoff holes.
Aaron Rai, Tyrrell Hatton and CT Pan finished in joint third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Taylor becomes the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years.
Taylor won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.
RBC Canadian Open recap notes
Taylor earned 36.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Taylor earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this invitational event.
A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 US Open.
2023 RBC Canadian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nick Taylor
|-17
|75
|67
|63
|66
|271
|$1,620,000
|2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-17
|70
|70
|64
|67
|271
|$981,000
|T3
|Aaron Rai
|-16
|67
|69
|69
|67
|272
|$477,000
|T3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-16
|72
|64
|72
|64
|272
|$477,000
|T3
|C.T. Pan
|-16
|70
|66
|66
|70
|272
|$477,000
|T6
|Eric Cole
|-14
|69
|73
|69
|63
|274
|$315,000
|T6
|Mark Hubbard
|-14
|68
|70
|66
|70
|274
|$315,000
|8
|Justin Rose
|-13
|69
|69
|66
|71
|275
|$281,250
|T9
|Andrew Novak
|-12
|69
|68
|67
|72
|276
|$245,250
|T9
|Rory McIlroy
|-12
|71
|67
|66
|72
|276
|$245,250
|T9
|Brandon Wu
|-12
|71
|69
|67
|69
|276
|$245,250
|T12
|Harrison Endycott
|-11
|72
|68
|69
|68
|277
|$178,650
|T12
|Doug Ghim
|-11
|71
|68
|69
|69
|277
|$178,650
|T12
|Harry Higgs
|-11
|71
|66
|67
|73
|277
|$178,650
|T12
|Jonathan Byrd
|-11
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$178,650
|T12
|Adam Hadwin
|-11
|71
|68
|70
|68
|277
|$178,650
|17
|Nate Lashley
|-10
|70
|68
|70
|70
|278
|$146,250
|T18
|Will Gordon
|-9
|68
|74
|69
|68
|279
|$132,750
|T18
|Carl Yuan
|-9
|68
|67
|74
|70
|279
|$132,750
|T20
|Matt Kuchar
|-8
|71
|71
|70
|68
|280
|$102,330
|T20
|Sam Bennett
|-8
|70
|72
|70
|68
|280
|$102,330
|T20
|Lucas Glover
|-8
|69
|72
|70
|69
|280
|$102,330
|T20
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-8
|68
|73
|69
|70
|280
|$102,330
|T20
|Corey Conners
|-8
|67
|69
|70
|74
|280
|$102,330
|T25
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|-7
|73
|67
|70
|71
|281
|$64,850
|T25
|Ludvig Aberg
|-7
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|$64,850
|T25
|Lee Hodges
|-7
|72
|67
|72
|70
|281
|$64,850
|T25
|Dylan Wu
|-7
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|$64,850
|T25
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-7
|68
|70
|72
|71
|281
|$64,850
|T25
|Chez Reavie
|-7
|72
|71
|73
|65
|281
|$64,850
|T25
|Ryan Moore
|-7
|69
|74
|71
|67
|281
|$64,850
|T25
|Justin Lower
|-7
|67
|70
|75
|69
|281
|$64,850
|T25
|Alex Smalley
|-7
|73
|70
|71
|67
|281
|$64,850
|T34
|Brendon Todd
|-6
|68
|69
|73
|72
|282
|$47,925
|T34
|Harry Hall
|-6
|69
|71
|74
|68
|282
|$47,925
|T34
|Roger Sloan
|-6
|69
|70
|73
|70
|282
|$47,925
|T34
|Cody Gribble
|-6
|69
|72
|70
|71
|282
|$47,925
|T38
|Sahith Theegala
|-5
|73
|70
|71
|69
|283
|$39,150
|T38
|Greyson Sigg
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|72
|283
|$39,150
|T38
|Patton Kizzire
|-5
|71
|70
|74
|68
|283
|$39,150
|T38
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-5
|71
|68
|74
|70
|283
|$39,150
|T38
|MJ Daffue
|-5
|73
|69
|70
|71
|283
|$39,150
|T43
|Carson Young
|-4
|71
|69
|71
|73
|284
|$28,530
|T43
|Callum Tarren
|-4
|69
|72
|73
|70
|284
|$28,530
|T43
|Shane Lowry
|-4
|72
|69
|70
|73
|284
|$28,530
|T43
|Ryan Gerard
|-4
|68
|75
|72
|69
|284
|$28,530
|T43
|Peter Malnati
|-4
|70
|69
|73
|72
|284
|$28,530
|T43
|Chesson Hadley
|-4
|67
|70
|72
|75
|284
|$28,530
|T43
|Michael Kim
|-4
|72
|71
|73
|68
|284
|$28,530
|T50
|Austin Smotherman
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$22,860
|T50
|Garrick Higgo
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|73
|285
|$22,860
|T52
|Brent Grant
|-2
|71
|72
|74
|69
|286
|$21,438
|T52
|Jason Dufner
|-2
|73
|70
|73
|70
|286
|$21,438
|T52
|Cameron Percy
|-2
|75
|67
|72
|72
|286
|$21,438
|T52
|Brian Gay
|-2
|71
|70
|72
|73
|286
|$21,438
|T52
|Mike Weir
|-2
|72
|70
|74
|70
|286
|$21,438
|T57
|Scott Piercy
|-1
|70
|72
|76
|69
|287
|$20,160
|T57
|Stuart Macdonald
|-1
|73
|68
|75
|71
|287
|$20,160
|T57
|Cameron Young
|-1
|71
|72
|74
|70
|287
|$20,160
|T57
|Sung Kang
|-1
|73
|68
|71
|75
|287
|$20,160
|T57
|Andrew Landry
|-1
|73
|69
|77
|68
|287
|$20,160
|T57
|Peter Kuest
|-1
|72
|68
|74
|73
|287
|$20,160
|T57
|James Hahn
|-1
|69
|73
|73
|72
|287
|$20,160
|T57
|Adam Long
|-1
|74
|69
|74
|70
|287
|$20,160
|T65
|Scott Brown
|E
|73
|68
|75
|72
|288
|$19,170
|T65
|Taylor Pendrith
|E
|69
|72
|70
|77
|288
|$19,170
|T65
|Richy Werenski
|E
|69
|72
|77
|70
|288
|$19,170
|T68
|Wil Bateman
|1
|74
|66
|75
|74
|289
|$18,540
|T68
|Trevor Cone
|1
|71
|72
|75
|71
|289
|$18,540
|T68
|Brice Garnett
|1
|68
|75
|71
|75
|289
|$18,540
|T68
|Akshay Bhatia
|1
|69
|74
|73
|73
|289
|$18,540
|T72
|Vince Whaley
|2
|73
|69
|76
|72
|290
|$17,910
|T72
|Henrik Norlander
|2
|71
|72
|76
|71
|290
|$17,910
|T72
|Martin Trainer
|2
|71
|72
|74
|73
|290
|$17,910