Where is Muirfield Village Golf Club and the Memorial Tournament located?

Muirfield Village Golf Club is home to the 2023 the Memorial Tournament and an invitational event on the PGA Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Columbus-area club has become home to big events, including the Memorial Tournaments and the Solheim Cup.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Muirfield Village Golf Club is located.

Where is Muirfield Village Golf Club located?

Muirfield Village Golf Club is located in Dublin, Ohio. Muirfield Village Golf Club is located in a suburb of Columbus, with one of the higher net worth areas of the city showing out.

Muirfield Village Golf Club sits northwest of Columbus, which is the capital of Ohio and home to Ohio State University.

Neighboring cities to the club include Columbus and New California. It's just minutes from the world famous Columbus Zoo.

Which airports are near Muirfield Village Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Muirfield Village Golf Club is Columbus, the John Glenn Columbus International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to Muirfield Village Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Muirfield Village Golf Club?

Muirfield Village Golf Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

The Club at Tartan Fields is nearby, as well as Safari Golf Club.