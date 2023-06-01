2023 the Memorial Tournament format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 the Memorial Tournament format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The 2023 the Memorial Tournament field is 120 players.

The Memorial Tournament field is made up of players who get in off the PGA Tour's eligibility criteria for this event, as well as players who got through open qualifying.

the Memorial Tournament format

The Memorial Tournament format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes (and one twosome) will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon, as well as first- and 10th-tee starts.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2023 the Memorial Tournament winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 550 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 64.7 Official World Golf Ranking points.

the Memorial Tournament playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The the Memorial Tournament playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 10 and 14, then 18 over and over played repeatedly by any qualifying players. The Memorial Tournament playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.