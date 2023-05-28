Who is Adam Schenk? Bio for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial contender

Adam Schenk is a contender in the final round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour's event at Colonial Country Club. While Scottie Scheffler seeks another huge PGA Tour win, Adam Schenk could have a huge breakthrough.

Schenk is 31 years old, and he is in the field at Charles Schwab Challenge because he has status on the PGA Tour after finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points last season.

For Schenk, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Schenk was born in Vincennes, Indiana. He played college golf at the Purdue University before making his way into the world of professional golf. He still plays out of his hometown.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Schenk is hitting his prime

Adam Schenk has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2015.

Schenk has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he has been on the PGA Tour since 2018 and has been hanging onto status. He was a runner-up this season at the Valspar Championship.

Entering this week, Schenk was ranked 50th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 91st in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status on the PGA Tour this season.

In his personal life, Schenk is with his wife, Kourtney Schenk.

What a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge means

With a win today, Schenk would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the 2024 Masters and 2024 PGA Championship. And, according to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge payout, he would win $1.566 million to top it all off.