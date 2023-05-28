Adam Schenk's wife Kourtney Schenk: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Adam Schenk’s wife Kourtney Schenk: Pictures, bio

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
Adam Schenk is seeking out his first PGA Tour win, once again in contention on the PGA Tour as he looks to win the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Adam Schenk's wife Kourtney Schenk has been there for him as he has progressed on his career journey from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour and into a contender.

The Indiana native attended Purdue University and lives in the area near Victoria National Golf Club. The couple are going to be parents, and Kourtney is active in charities and the PGA Tour Wives Association.

See pictures of Adam Schenk's wife, Kourtney Schenk.

