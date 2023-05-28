2023 LIV Golf Washington DC final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Washington DC final leaderboard is headed by winner Harold Varner III, who earned the LIV Golf win at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Varner III won the 54-hole event for his first win in LIV Golf, earning a one-shot win over Branden Grace on 12-under 204.

Mito Pereira finished in solo third place, two shots out of the lead and on the medal stand.

Varner III won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Washington DC recap notes

Varner III earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 45 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Torque team finished first by three shots, with the four team members (Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig and Sebastian Munoz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Stinger earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Range Goats finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in five weeks in Spain.

2023 LIV Golf Washington DC final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details