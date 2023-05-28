2023 LIV Golf Washington DC final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LIV Golf

2023 LIV Golf Washington DC final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
The LIV Golf logo
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 LIV Golf Washington DC final leaderboard is headed by winner Harold Varner III, who earned the LIV Golf win at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Varner III won the 54-hole event for his first win in LIV Golf, earning a one-shot win over Branden Grace on 12-under 204.

Mito Pereira finished in solo third place, two shots out of the lead and on the medal stand.

Varner III won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Washington DC recap notes

Varner III earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 45 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Torque team finished first by three shots, with the four team members (Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig and Sebastian Munoz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Stinger earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Range Goats finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in five weeks in Spain.

2023 LIV Golf Washington DC final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Harold Varner III -12 64 72 68 204 $4,000,000
2 Branden Grace -11 70 69 66 205 $2,125,000
3 Mito Pereira -10 68 67 71 206 $1,500,000
T4 Sebastián Muñoz -8 70 68 70 208 $1,012,500
T4 Henrik Stenson -8 70 67 71 208 $1,012,500
T6 Louis Oosthuizen -7 71 67 71 209 $700,000
T6 Kevin Na -7 68 69 72 209 $700,000
T6 Andy Ogletree -7 68 70 71 209 $700,000
T9 Bryson DeChambeau -6 70 70 70 210 $560,000
T9 Cameron Tringale -6 69 71 70 210 $560,000
T9 Cameron Smith -6 68 70 72 210 $560,000
T12 David Puig -5 70 75 66 211 $360,000
T12 Carlos Ortiz -5 73 68 70 211 $360,000
T12 Brooks Koepka -5 72 69 70 211 $360,000
T15 Peter Uihlein -4 70 71 71 212 $240,667
T15 Dean Burmester -4 69 71 72 212 $240,667
T15 Talor Gooch -4 70 71 71 212 $240,667
T18 Graeme McDowell -3 72 70 71 213 $199,600
T18 Eugenio Chacarra -3 70 69 74 213 $199,600
T18 Laurie Canter -3 69 73 71 213 $199,600
T18 Pat Perez -3 73 69 71 213 $199,600
T18 Scott Vincent -3 69 75 69 213 $199,600
T23 Matt Jones -2 73 72 69 214 $165,000
T23 Richard Bland -2 71 70 73 214 $165,000
T23 Dustin Johnson -2 69 72 73 214 $165,000
T23 Brendan Steele -2 73 70 71 214 $165,000
T23 Martin Kaymer -2 69 74 71 214 $165,000
T23 Ian Poulter -2 73 69 72 214 $165,000
T29 Charl Schwartzel -1 72 73 70 215 $157,000
T29 Anirban Lahiri -1 73 71 71 215 $157,000
T31 Joaquin Niemann E 71 71 74 216 $151,000
T31 Sergio Garcia E 70 72 74 216 $151,000
T31 Charles Howell III E 73 73 70 216 $151,000
T31 Bernd Wiesberger E 71 74 71 216 $151,000
T35 Marc Leishman 1 73 72 72 217 $142,000
T35 Danny Lee 1 69 76 72 217 $142,000
T35 Lee Westwood 1 72 73 72 217 $142,000
T35 James Piot 1 66 74 77 217 $142,000
T35 Patrick Reed 1 69 71 77 217 $142,000
40 Bubba Watson 2 76 68 74 218 $136,000
41 Jediah Morgan 5 73 74 74 221 $134,000
T42 Chase Koepka 8 77 75 72 224 $131,000
T42 Abraham Ancer 8 78 72 74 224 $131,000
44 Phil Mickelson 9 74 75 76 225 $128,000
45 Sihwan Kim 14 76 77 77 230 $126,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.