2023 Belgian Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Ladies European Tour

2023 Belgian Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
The Ladies European Tour logo
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Belgian Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Patricia Isabel Schmidt, who took home the victory at Naxhelet Golf Club in Wanze, Belgium.

The German Schmidt won her first LET title with a victory in the 54-hole event on 11-under 205, good enough for a two-shot win over Chiara Noja and Maria Hernandez.

Olivia Cowan finished in solo fourth place, one shot out of joint second.

Schmidt won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Belgian Ladies Open recap notes

This was the ninth event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Schmidt wins to jumpstart her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in a Solheim Cup year.

The 36-hole cut was made on 3-over 147 or better, with 75 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Helsingborg Open in Sweden next week.

2023 Belgian Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 MONEY
1 Patricia Isabel Schmidt -11 71 68 66 205 €45,000
T2 Chiara Noja -9 69 70 68 207 €22,500
T2 Maria Hernandez -9 69 67 71 207 €22,500
4 Olivia Cowan -8 69 71 68 208 €13,500
5 Clara Manzalini -7 71 67 71 209 €10,800
T6 Agathe Sauzon -6 70 73 67 210 €7,650
T6 Vanessa Knecht -6 68 73 69 210 €7,650
T6 Manon De Roey -6 69 71 70 210 €7,650
T6 Charlotte Liautier -6 70 70 70 210 €7,650
T6 Mireia Prat -6 68 71 71 210 €7,650
T6 Diksha Dagar -6 71 67 72 210 €7,650
T12 April Angurasaranee -5 73 71 67 211 €6,150
T12 Lily May Humphreys -5 71 68 72 211 €6,150
T14 Mim Sangkapong -4 73 69 70 212 €5,550
T14 Cara Gainer -4 69 70 73 212 €5,550
T16 Camille Chevalier -3 75 72 66 213 €4,774
T16 Sara Kouskova -3 73 72 68 213 €4,774
T16 Meghan MacLaren -3 71 74 68 213 €4,774
T16 Jana Melichova -3 70 75 68 213 €4,774
T16 Linda Osala -3 73 71 69 213 €4,774
T16 Celine Manche (a) -3 70 73 70 213 €0
T16 Noora Komulainen -3 69 71 73 213 €4,774
T16 Leonie Harm -3 70 70 73 213 €4,774
T24 Amy Boulden -2 72 75 67 214 €3,136
T24 Emma Spitz -2 76 70 68 214 €3,136
T24 Virginia Elena Carta -2 69 76 69 214 €3,136
T24 Becky Morgan -2 70 75 69 214 €3,136
T24 Lea Anne Bramwell -2 77 67 70 214 €3,136
T24 Ursula Wikstrom -2 72 72 70 214 €3,136
T24 Amandeep Drall -2 72 71 71 214 €3,136
T24 Emma Grechi -2 73 68 73 214 €3,136
T24 Amy Taylor -2 70 71 73 214 €3,136
T24 Savannah De Bock (a) -2 71 69 74 214 €0
T24 Elena Moosmann -2 73 67 74 214 €3,136
T24 Yuri Onishi -2 68 71 75 214 €3,136
T36 Louise Duncan -1 75 71 69 215 €2,100
T36 Nuria Iturrioz -1 72 71 72 215 €2,100
T36 Moa Folke -1 70 73 72 215 €2,100
T39 Alice Hewson E 71 76 69 216 €1,676
T39 Chloe Williams E 74 73 69 216 €1,676
T39 Hayley Davis E 76 71 69 216 €1,676
T39 Sophie Bert (a) E 72 74 70 216 €0
T39 Momoka Kobori E 70 75 71 216 €1,676
T39 Lee-Anne Pace E 73 72 71 216 €1,676
T39 Liz Young E 73 72 71 216 €1,676
T39 Laura Gomez Ruiz E 73 71 72 216 €1,676
T47 Lauren Taylor 1 73 73 71 217 €1,367
T47 Tiffany Arafi 1 70 75 72 217 €1,367
T47 Stacy Lee Bregman 1 69 76 72 217 €1,367
T47 Harang Lee 1 74 71 72 217 €1,367
T47 Smilla Tarning Soenderby 1 74 71 72 217 €1,367
T47 Elena Colombo 1 71 73 73 217 €1,367
T47 Casandra Alexander 1 74 70 73 217 €1,367
T47 Anne Van Dam 1 69 73 75 217 €1,367
T47 Renate Grimstad 1 72 70 75 217 €1,367
T56 Alexandra Swayne 2 72 75 71 218 €1,140
T56 Sophie Witt 2 73 74 71 218 €1,140
T56 Marianne Skarpnord 2 72 74 72 218 €1,140
T56 Alexandra Forsterling 2 75 70 73 218 €1,140
T56 Sofie Bringner 2 73 69 76 218 €1,140
T61 Madelene Stavnar 3 68 79 72 219 €975
T61 Rosie Davies 3 69 78 72 219 €975
T61 Anne-Lise Caudal 3 74 72 73 219 €975
T61 Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir 3 72 74 73 219 €975
T61 Marta Sanz Barrio 3 71 74 74 219 €975
T61 Kim Metraux 3 73 71 75 219 €975
T67 Whitney Hillier 4 74 72 74 220 €825
T67 Heather Macrae 4 71 75 74 220 €825
T67 Ana Dawson 4 70 76 74 220 €825
T67 Karolin Lampert 4 74 70 76 220 €825
71 Pasqualle Coffa 5 73 74 74 221 €720
72 Becky Brewerton 6 70 77 75 222 €690
73 Louise Stahle 7 75 72 76 223 €645
Elia Folch 7 74 71 78 223 €645

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.