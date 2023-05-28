2023 Belgian Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Belgian Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Patricia Isabel Schmidt, who took home the victory at Naxhelet Golf Club in Wanze, Belgium.
The German Schmidt won her first LET title with a victory in the 54-hole event on 11-under 205, good enough for a two-shot win over Chiara Noja and Maria Hernandez.
Olivia Cowan finished in solo fourth place, one shot out of joint second.
Schmidt won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.
Belgian Ladies Open recap notes
This was the ninth event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
Schmidt wins to jumpstart her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in a Solheim Cup year.
The 36-hole cut was made on 3-over 147 or better, with 75 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Helsingborg Open in Sweden next week.
2023 Belgian Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|MONEY
|1
|Patricia Isabel Schmidt
|-11
|71
|68
|66
|205
|€45,000
|T2
|Chiara Noja
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|207
|€22,500
|T2
|Maria Hernandez
|-9
|69
|67
|71
|207
|€22,500
|4
|Olivia Cowan
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|208
|€13,500
|5
|Clara Manzalini
|-7
|71
|67
|71
|209
|€10,800
|T6
|Agathe Sauzon
|-6
|70
|73
|67
|210
|€7,650
|T6
|Vanessa Knecht
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|210
|€7,650
|T6
|Manon De Roey
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|210
|€7,650
|T6
|Charlotte Liautier
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|€7,650
|T6
|Mireia Prat
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|210
|€7,650
|T6
|Diksha Dagar
|-6
|71
|67
|72
|210
|€7,650
|T12
|April Angurasaranee
|-5
|73
|71
|67
|211
|€6,150
|T12
|Lily May Humphreys
|-5
|71
|68
|72
|211
|€6,150
|T14
|Mim Sangkapong
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|212
|€5,550
|T14
|Cara Gainer
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|212
|€5,550
|T16
|Camille Chevalier
|-3
|75
|72
|66
|213
|€4,774
|T16
|Sara Kouskova
|-3
|73
|72
|68
|213
|€4,774
|T16
|Meghan MacLaren
|-3
|71
|74
|68
|213
|€4,774
|T16
|Jana Melichova
|-3
|70
|75
|68
|213
|€4,774
|T16
|Linda Osala
|-3
|73
|71
|69
|213
|€4,774
|T16
|Celine Manche (a)
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|213
|€0
|T16
|Noora Komulainen
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|€4,774
|T16
|Leonie Harm
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|€4,774
|T24
|Amy Boulden
|-2
|72
|75
|67
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Emma Spitz
|-2
|76
|70
|68
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Virginia Elena Carta
|-2
|69
|76
|69
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Becky Morgan
|-2
|70
|75
|69
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Lea Anne Bramwell
|-2
|77
|67
|70
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Ursula Wikstrom
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Amandeep Drall
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Emma Grechi
|-2
|73
|68
|73
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Amy Taylor
|-2
|70
|71
|73
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Savannah De Bock (a)
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|214
|€0
|T24
|Elena Moosmann
|-2
|73
|67
|74
|214
|€3,136
|T24
|Yuri Onishi
|-2
|68
|71
|75
|214
|€3,136
|T36
|Louise Duncan
|-1
|75
|71
|69
|215
|€2,100
|T36
|Nuria Iturrioz
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|€2,100
|T36
|Moa Folke
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|215
|€2,100
|T39
|Alice Hewson
|E
|71
|76
|69
|216
|€1,676
|T39
|Chloe Williams
|E
|74
|73
|69
|216
|€1,676
|T39
|Hayley Davis
|E
|76
|71
|69
|216
|€1,676
|T39
|Sophie Bert (a)
|E
|72
|74
|70
|216
|€0
|T39
|Momoka Kobori
|E
|70
|75
|71
|216
|€1,676
|T39
|Lee-Anne Pace
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|€1,676
|T39
|Liz Young
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|€1,676
|T39
|Laura Gomez Ruiz
|E
|73
|71
|72
|216
|€1,676
|T47
|Lauren Taylor
|1
|73
|73
|71
|217
|€1,367
|T47
|Tiffany Arafi
|1
|70
|75
|72
|217
|€1,367
|T47
|Stacy Lee Bregman
|1
|69
|76
|72
|217
|€1,367
|T47
|Harang Lee
|1
|74
|71
|72
|217
|€1,367
|T47
|Smilla Tarning Soenderby
|1
|74
|71
|72
|217
|€1,367
|T47
|Elena Colombo
|1
|71
|73
|73
|217
|€1,367
|T47
|Casandra Alexander
|1
|74
|70
|73
|217
|€1,367
|T47
|Anne Van Dam
|1
|69
|73
|75
|217
|€1,367
|T47
|Renate Grimstad
|1
|72
|70
|75
|217
|€1,367
|T56
|Alexandra Swayne
|2
|72
|75
|71
|218
|€1,140
|T56
|Sophie Witt
|2
|73
|74
|71
|218
|€1,140
|T56
|Marianne Skarpnord
|2
|72
|74
|72
|218
|€1,140
|T56
|Alexandra Forsterling
|2
|75
|70
|73
|218
|€1,140
|T56
|Sofie Bringner
|2
|73
|69
|76
|218
|€1,140
|T61
|Madelene Stavnar
|3
|68
|79
|72
|219
|€975
|T61
|Rosie Davies
|3
|69
|78
|72
|219
|€975
|T61
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|3
|74
|72
|73
|219
|€975
|T61
|Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir
|3
|72
|74
|73
|219
|€975
|T61
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|3
|71
|74
|74
|219
|€975
|T61
|Kim Metraux
|3
|73
|71
|75
|219
|€975
|T67
|Whitney Hillier
|4
|74
|72
|74
|220
|€825
|T67
|Heather Macrae
|4
|71
|75
|74
|220
|€825
|T67
|Ana Dawson
|4
|70
|76
|74
|220
|€825
|T67
|Karolin Lampert
|4
|74
|70
|76
|220
|€825
|71
|Pasqualle Coffa
|5
|73
|74
|74
|221
|€720
|72
|Becky Brewerton
|6
|70
|77
|75
|222
|€690
|73
|Louise Stahle
|7
|75
|72
|76
|223
|€645
|Elia Folch
|7
|74
|71
|78
|223
|€645