Champions Tour

2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/27/2023
The 2023 Senior PGA Championship purse is set for $3.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $630,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Senior PGA Championship field is headed by Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer and Ernie Els.

It's the 11th event of the new season, with the PGA of America running the oldest senior golf tournament. There is a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

This tournament is played at PGA Frisco's Field Ranch East Course in Frisco, Texas.

The Senior PGA Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2023 Senior PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $630,000
2 $380,000
3 $237,500
4 $166,000
5 $132,500
6 $113,750
7 $101,550
8 $95,000
9 $90,000
10 $85,000
11 $80,000
12 $75,000
13 $70,000
14 $65,000
15 $61,250
16 $57,500
17 $53,750
18 $50,000
19 $46,250
20 $43,750
21 $41,250
22 $38,750
23 $36,750
24 $34,750
25 $32,750
26 $31,000
27 $29,500
28 $28,000
29 $26,500
30 $25,000
31 $23,500
32 $22,000
33 $21,000
34 $20,000
35 $19,000
36 $18,000
37 $17,000
38 $16,000
39 $15,000
40 $14,000
41 $13,000
42 $12,000
43 $11,000
44 $10,100
45 $9,200
46 $8,800
47 $8,400
48 $8,000
49 $7,600
50 $7,200
51 $7,000
52 $6,900
53 $6,800
54 $6,700
55 $6,600
56 $6,500
57 $6,400
58 $6,300
59 $6,200
60 $6,100
61 $6,000
62 $5,900
63 $5,800
64 $5,700
65 $5,600
66 $5,550
67 $5,500
68 $5,450
69 $5,400
70 $5,350

