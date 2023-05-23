2023 LIV Golf Washington DC purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 LIV Golf Washington DC purse is set for $25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart.

The LIV Golf Washington DC field is headed by Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

The 48-player field is the seventh event in the 14-event LIV Golf League.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, and the tournament is just 54 holes compared to a standard 72. All players who finish three rounds of the tournament will earn money from the $20 million individual portion of the prize pool. The top three teams in the 12-team concurrent format will split $5 million, with $3 million to first, $1.5 million to second and $500,000 to third going to the teams rather than the individual players.

The event is played this year at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Potomac Falls, Va.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points available to competitors.

LIV Golf Washington DC: What you need to know

Purse: $25,000,000 ($20 million individual, $5 million team)

Winner's share: $4,000,000

Field size: 48 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets no Official World Golf Ranking points, though there are points earned for individuals and teams that count toward season-long bonuses and the team championship in Saudi Arabia in November.

