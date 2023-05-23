2023 KLM Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 KLM Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts the DP World Tour being back in continental Europe for a few months in a row as golf season hits Europe.

This week, the event is played in The Netherlands at a Kyle Phillips design that might be similar to Yas Links.

Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez is betting favorite

The 2023 KLM Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week ar Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez, who come into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Rasmus Hojgaard is next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Jordan Smith is all on 22-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 KLM Open first looks

Romain Langasque has been tipped as a potential Kyle Phillips fan, and he has seen results on his designs in the past.

Ewen Ferguson is a good deeper shot in the wind and potentially on this architect's courses, playing good golf of late.

Joost Luiten likely deserves a consideration because he is a member of the host club and has been playing well.

2023 KLM Open betting odds: Outright winner