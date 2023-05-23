2023 KLM Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 KLM Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

05/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
The 2023 KLM Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts the DP World Tour being back in continental Europe for a few months in a row as golf season hits Europe.

This week, the event is played in The Netherlands at a Kyle Phillips design that might be similar to Yas Links.

Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez is betting favorite

The 2023 KLM Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week ar Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez, who come into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Rasmus Hojgaard is next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Jordan Smith is all on 22-to-1.

2023 KLM Open first looks

Romain Langasque has been tipped as a potential Kyle Phillips fan, and he has seen results on his designs in the past.

Ewen Ferguson is a good deeper shot in the wind and potentially on this architect's courses, playing good golf of late.

Joost Luiten likely deserves a consideration because he is a member of the host club and has been playing well.

2023 KLM Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Adrian Meronk 1400
Victor Perez 1400
Rasmus Hojgaard 2000
Jordan Smith 2200
Alexander Bjork 2500
Antoine Rozner 2500
Adrian Otaegui 3000
Jorge Campillo 3000
Joost Luiten 3500
Richard Mansell 4000
Romain Langasque 4000
Eddie Pepperell 4500
Marcus Helligkilde 4500
Rikuya Hoshino 4500
Adri Arnaus 5000
Callum Shinkwin 5000
Marcel Schneider 5000
Maximilian Kieffer 5000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 5000
Pablo Larrazabal 5000
Edoardo Molinari 6000
Ewen Ferguson 6000
Grant Forrest 6000
Matthieu Pavon 6000
Scott Jamieson 6000
Sebastian Soderberg 6000
Guido Migliozzi 6600
Jayden Schaper 6600
Julien Brun 6600
Marcus Kinhult 6600
Richie Ramsay 6600
Ryo Hisatsune 6600
Sami Valimaki 6600
Wilco Nienaber 6600
Mike Lorenzo Vera 7000
Ross Fisher 7000
Alex Fitzpatrick 7500
Calum Hill 7500
Jazz Janewattananond 7500
Marcel Siem 7500
Simon Forsstrom 7500
Ashun Wu 8000
Connor Syme 8000
Dan Bradbury 8000
Gavin Green 8000
John Catlin 8000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8000
Matti Schmid 8000
Clement Sordet 9000
Daniel Brown 9000
Johannes Veerman 9000
Matthew Jordan 9000
Oliver Bekker 9000
Shubhankar Sharma 9000
Andy Sullivan 10000
Dale Whitnell 10000
Daniel van Tonder 10000
David Law 10000
Hurly Long 10000
Jeong Weon Ko 10000
Jeunghun Wang 10000
Kalle Samooja 10000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 10000
Marcus Armitage 10000
Masahiro Kawamura 10000
Nick Bachem 10000
Tapio Pulkkanen 10000
Vince van Veen 10000
Alejandro Del Rey 11000
Julien Guerrier 11000

