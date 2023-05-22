Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial history, results and past winners

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial is the PGA Tour's Ft. Worth-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in May as a wrapper around the PGA Championship at Colonial Country Club.
The event, which was first played in 1946, originally started out as the Colonial National Invitation tournament. Ultimately, the club, which was known for its bentgrass greens in Texas heat, became simultaneously identified with Ben Hogan, who won the inaugural event.
Over the years, the event has attracted some of the best players in the world, including securing loyalty of Texas-grown players.
Hogan won four of the first seven editions of the event and has the most victories in the event's history with five wins. No other player has won the event more than twice.
Charles Schwab Challenge format
The Charles Schwab Challenge is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The invitational field of 120 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Charles Schwab Challenge host courses
- 1946-present: Colonial Country Club
Charles Schwab Challenge past sponsors
Charles Schwab Challenge has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1946-1988, 1995: Colonial National Invitation
- 1989-1994: Southwestern Bell Colonial
- 1996-2002: MasterCard Colonial
- 2003-2006: Bank of America Colonial
- 2007-2015: Crowne Plaza Invitational
- 2016-2017: Dean and DeLuca Invitational
- 2018: Ft. Worth Invitational
- 2019-present: Charles Schwab Challenge
Charles Schwab Challenge history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2022
|Sam Burns
|271
|−9
|PO
|$8,400,000
|2021
|Jason Kokrak
|266
|−14
|2
|$7,500,000
|2020
|Daniel Berger
|265
|−15
|PO
|$7,500,000
|2019
|Kevin Na
|267
|−13
|4
|$7,300,000
|2018
|Justin Rose
|260
|−20
|3
|$7,100,000
|2017
|Kevin Kisner
|270
|−10
|1
|$6,900,000
|2016
|Jordan Spieth
|263
|−17
|3
|$6,700,000
|2015
|Chris Kirk
|268
|−12
|1
|$6,500,000
|2014
|Adam Scott
|271
|−9
|PO
|$6,400,000
|2013
|Boo Weekley
|266
|−14
|1
|$6,400,000
|2012
|Zach Johnson (2)
|268
|−12
|1
|$6,400,000
|2011
|David Toms
|265
|−15
|1
|$6,200,000
|2010
|Zach Johnson
|259
|−21
|3
|$6,200,000
|2009
|Steve Stricker
|263
|−17
|PO
|$6,200,000
|2008
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|266
|−14
|1
|$6,100,000
|2007
|Rory Sabbatini
|266
|−14
|PO
|$6,000,000
|2006
|Tim Herron
|268
|−12
|PO
|$6,000,000
|2005
|Kenny Perry (2)
|261
|−19
|7
|$5,600,000
|2004
|Steve Flesch
|269
|−11
|1
|$5,300,000
|2003
|Kenny Perry
|261
|−19
|6
|$5,000,000
|2002
|Nick Price (2)
|267
|−13
|5
|$4,300,000
|2001
|Sergio García
|267
|−13
|2
|$4,000,000
|2000
|Phil Mickelson
|268
|−12
|2
|$3,300,000
|1999
|Olin Browne
|272
|−8
|1
|$2,800,000
|1998
|Tom Watson
|265
|−15
|2
|$2,300,000
|1997
|David Frost
|265
|−15
|2
|$1,600,000
|1996
|Corey Pavin (2)
|272
|−8
|2
|$1,500,000
|1995
|Tom Lehman
|271
|−9
|1
|$1,400,000
|1994
|Nick Price
|266
|−14
|PO
|$1,400,000
|1993
|Fulton Allem
|264
|−16
|1
|$1,300,000
|1992
|Bruce Lietzke (2)
|267
|−13
|PO
|$1,300,000
|1991
|Tom Purtzer
|267
|−13
|3
|$1,200,000
|1990
|Ben Crenshaw (2)
|272
|−8
|3
|$1,000,000
|1989
|Ian Baker-Finch
|270
|−10
|4
|$1,000,000
|1988
|Lanny Wadkins
|270
|−10
|1
|$750,000
|1987
|Keith Clearwater
|266
|−14
|3
|$600,000
|1986
|Dan Pohl
|205[a]
|−5
|PO
|$600,000
|1985
|Corey Pavin
|266
|−14
|4
|$500,000
|1984
|Peter Jacobsen
|270
|−10
|PO
|$500,000
|1983
|Jim Colbert
|278
|−2
|PO
|$400,000
|1982
|Jack Nicklaus
|273
|−7
|3
|$350,000
|1981
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|274
|−6
|4
|$300,000
|1980
|Bruce Lietzke
|271
|−9
|1
|$300,000
|1979
|Al Geiberger
|274
|−6
|1
|$300,000
|1978
|Lee Trevino (2)
|268
|−12
|4
|$200,000
|1977
|Ben Crenshaw
|272
|−8
|1
|$200,000
|1976
|Lee Trevino
|273
|−7
|1
|$200,000
|1975
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1974
|Rod Curl
|276
|−4
|1
|$250,000
|1973
|Tom Weiskopf
|276
|−4
|1
|$150,000
|1972
|Jerry Heard
|275
|−5
|2
|$125,500
|1971
|Gene Littler
|283
|3
|1
|$125,000
|1970
|Homero Blancas
|273
|−7
|1
|$125,000
|1969
|Gardner Dickinson
|278
|−2
|1
|$125,000
|1968
|Billy Casper (2)
|275
|−5
|5
|$125,000
|1967
|Dave Stockton
|278
|−2
|2
|$115,000
|1966
|Bruce Devlin
|280
|E
|1
|$110,000
|1965
|Bruce Crampton
|276
|−4
|3
|$100,000
|1964
|Billy Casper
|279
|−1
|4
|$75,000
|1963
|Julius Boros (2)
|279
|−1
|4
|$60,000
|1962
|Arnold Palmer
|281
|1
|PO
|$40,000
|1961
|Doug Sanders
|281
|1
|1
|$40,000
|1960
|Julius Boros
|280
|E
|1
|$30,000
|1959
|Ben Hogan (5)
|285
|5
|PO
|$27,300
|1958
|Tommy Bolt
|282
|2
|1
|$25,000
|1957
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|284
|4
|1
|$25,000
|1956
|Mike Souchak
|280
|E
|1
|$25,000
|1955
|Chandler Harper
|276
|−4
|8
|$25,000
|1954
|Johnny Palmer
|280
|E
|2
|$25,000
|1953
|Ben Hogan (4)
|282
|2
|5
|$25,000
|1952
|Ben Hogan (3)
|279
|−1
|4
|$20,000
|1951
|Cary Middlecoff
|282
|2
|1
|$15,000
|1950
|Sam Snead
|277
|−3
|3
|$15,000
|1949
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1948
|Clayton Heafner
|272
|−8
|6
|$15,000
|1947
|Ben Hogan (2)
|279
|−1
|1
|$15,000
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|279
|−1
|1
|$15,000