Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial history, results and past winners

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial is the PGA Tour's Ft. Worth-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in May as a wrapper around the PGA Championship at Colonial Country Club.

The event, which was first played in 1946, originally started out as the Colonial National Invitation tournament. Ultimately, the club, which was known for its bentgrass greens in Texas heat, became simultaneously identified with Ben Hogan, who won the inaugural event.

Over the years, the event has attracted some of the best players in the world, including securing loyalty of Texas-grown players.

Hogan won four of the first seven editions of the event and has the most victories in the event's history with five wins. No other player has won the event more than twice.

Charles Schwab Challenge format

The Charles Schwab Challenge is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field of 120 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Charles Schwab Challenge host courses

1946-present: Colonial Country Club

Charles Schwab Challenge past sponsors

Charles Schwab Challenge has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1946-1988, 1995: Colonial National Invitation

1989-1994: Southwestern Bell Colonial

1996-2002: MasterCard Colonial

2003-2006: Bank of America Colonial

2007-2015: Crowne Plaza Invitational

2016-2017: Dean and DeLuca Invitational

2018: Ft. Worth Invitational

2019-present: Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab Challenge history & results