Who is Justin Suh? Bio for the 2023 PGA Championship contender

Justin Suh is a contender in the final rounds of the 2023 PGA Championship, the PGA of America's major championship event at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.. Justin Suh has not yet won on the PGA Tour previously, and he could have a huge breakthrough this week.

Suh is 25 years old, and he is in the field at PGA Championship because he finished in the top 70 of the PGA of America's PGA Tour points list in the last year.

For Suh, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Suh was born in San Jose, California. He played college golf at the University of Southern California before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Suh is hitting his prime

Justin Suh has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2019. He was a member of the prestigious Palmer Cup team in 2018.

Suh has not yet won on the PGA Tour, though he does have two top-10 finishes this season and has led at different points.

Entering this week, Suh was ranked 80th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 79th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status on the PGA Tour this season.

In his personal life, Suh is single.

What a win at the PGA Championship means

With a win today, Suh would earn the benefits of being a PGA Champonship winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into all four majors for the next five years. And, according to the 2023 PGA Championship payout, he would win $3.6 million to top it all off.