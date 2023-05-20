The perks of winning the PGA Championship: Tournaments, exemptions, what the winner gets

There are a lot of perks that come with winning the PGA Championship in golf.

Aside from the PGA Championship first-place prize money, which is 18 percent of the total purse, a PGA Championship winner earns entry into the PGA Championship for life, entry into the other three majors for five years to come, as well as PGA Tour exemptions and other goodies.

Let's lay out all the benefits of winning the PGA Championship, showing what the PGA Championship winner gets.

The perks of winning the PGA Championship: What a PGA Championship winner gets

Prestige, obviously -- you're in a limited company of players to ever win the PGA Championship

Wanamaker Trophy: A PGA Championship winner is awarded the Wanamaker Trophy to have for a year. The trophy is then returned to the organization after their reign is over, while the player can purchase a replica trophy that they can then keep.

Lifetime exemption: You're in the PGA Championship for life, basically

Other major exemptions: You're in the U.S. Open, Open Championship and Masters for five years

The Players exemption: You're in The Players Championship, which has the biggest purse in golf, for five years

You get a 5-year exemption on the PGA Tour for winning a major, and you can pretty much set your schedule for two years

You get a spot in the Tournament of Champions

You get 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, which pretty much locks up a spot in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for 18 months, no matter what

You get 600 FedEx Cup points

You get big Ryder Cup points if you're an American or European player

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!