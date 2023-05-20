Who is Corey Conners? Bio for the 2023 PGA Championship contender

Corey Conners is a contender in the final rounds of the 2023 PGA Championship, the PGA of America's major championship event at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.. While Corey Conners has won on the PGA Tour previously, he could have a huge breakthrough.

Conners is 31 years old, and he is in the field at PGA Championship because he finished in the top 70 of the PGA of America's PGA Tour points list in the last year.

For Conners, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Conners was born in Listowel, Ontario, Canada. He played college golf at the Kent State University before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Conners is hitting his prime

Corey Conners has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2015.

Conners has won twice on the PGA Tour, winning the Valero Texas Open both times -- first as a Monday qualifier in 2019 and again in 2023.

Entering this week, Conners was ranked 24th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 29th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status on the PGA Tour last season.

In his personal life, Conners is married to wife Malory. They have a daughter together.

What a win at the PGA Championship means

With a win today, Conners would earn the benefits of being a PGA Champonship winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into all four majors for the next five years. And, according to the 2023 PGA Championship payout, he would win $3.6 million to top it all off.