Rickie Fowler has been a bit out of the spotlight in recent years, but he's back in a big way in 2023. And he's wearing a hat that's different from years past. It's still a snapback-style cap, but he's moved on from the flatbill and a hat with Puma written in script. This year, Fowler's hat features just a simple P.

So what does the P stand for on Rickie Fowler's P hat?

Well, it still stands for Puma. Cobra Puma Golf is Fowler's primary sponsor for both equipment through Cobra Golf and for apparel through Puma Golf. Fowler's style -- and its evolution over the years -- is reflected in the offerings from Puma Golf. Over time, Fowler's style has evolved from bold and colorful to more grown-up. So, for this year Puma Golf went with an option that didn't have the Puma name or logo so explicit on the cap.

While the P on Fowler's hat still stands for Puma, the company is confident enough in their association with Fowler that golf fans will know that. The cool thing, then, is people who wear the hat can say the P means whatever they want. People from Pittsburgh, for example, might love the hat. Could mean power, or potential, or peace. Whatever you want.

Rickie Fowler's Puma P hat is available in tons of styles on Amazon, and it costs around $25 to buy it. It has puff embroidery on the P, which sits on a feathered look, and uses FlexFit technology for an ideal fit.