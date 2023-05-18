Which LIV Golf players are in the 2023 PGA Championship field?
Which LIV Golf players are in the 2023 PGA Championship field?

05/18/2023
A photo of golfer Phil Mickelson LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Phil Mickelson tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
The 2023 PGA Championship field features 156 players, and approximately 10 percent of that field is made up of players who currently compete on LIV Golf.

In total, 16 LIV Golf players are among the invitees to Oak Hill Country Club, with the club agreeing to invite any players who would have otherwise qualified for an invite based on shared criteria. Some players qualified as past PGA champions, who traditionally have been assured of an effective life invitation. Some players qualified as winners of another of the three majors in the last five years.

Players who finished in the top 15 of last year's PGA Championship earned a spot as well.

All told, approximately a third of LIV Golf's 48 players this season are in the PGA Championship field, though that's likely to be the high water mark in any major this year.

LIV Golf players are in the 2023 Masters Tournament field

  1. Abraham Ancer - Top 15 in 2022 PGA Championship
  2. Dean Burmester - Invited by PGA of America
  3. Bryson DeChambeau - Major winners last 5 years
  4. Talor Gooch - Invited by PGA of America
  5. Dustin Johnson - Major winners last 5 years
  6. Sihwan Kim - Top 3 in International Federation of PGA Tours ranking
  7. Brooks Koepka - PGA champion (2018, 2019)
  8. Anirban Lahiri - Invited by PGA of America
  9. Phil Mickelson - PGA Champion (2005, 2021)
  10. Joaquin Niemann - Invited by PGA of America
  11. Mito Pereira - Top 15 in 2022 PGA Championship
  12. Thomas Pieters - Invited by PGA of America
  13. Patrick Reed - Invited by PGA of America
  14. Cameron Smith - Major winners last 5 years
  15. Brendan Steele - Top 15 in 2022 PGA Championship
  16. Harold Varner III - Invited by PGA of America

Paul Casey was also invited to compete by the PGA of America but had to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

