PGA Championship history, results and past winners

The PGA Championship is the third-oldest men's major championship, with the PGA of American owning and conducting the championship that is now the second major of the year and played in May.

The PGA Championship has been played in every month of the year except for January, but the tournament has most frequently been played in August, where it was the fourth major -- sometimes called Glory's Last Shot -- for decades. However, the PGA Tour worked out a deal with the PGA of America to move the PGA Championship to May so the Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs could conclude in August, before football season.

Before 1958, the PGA Championship was not a stroke-play event, but rather a match-play event. In 1958, the tournaments became a stroke-play event, equal to the other major championships: the Masters, US Open and British Open Championship.

Jack Nicklaus has the most victories in the event's stroke-play history, with five wins. Walter Hagen won five times in the match-play era, including four in a row from 1924-1927.

PGA Championship format

The PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 70 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. There are 20 spots in the field for PGA of America professionals who earn their way into the championship based on the results of the PGA of America Professional Championship. The rest of the field is invited through various criteria, but, in recent memory, the PGA of America has made sure their criteria effectively invites the entire top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

PGA Championship host courses

The PGA Championship moves around each year, going around the country to different venues. It has been rare for the PGA Championship to be played at a truly public course, with private clubs and resorts typically hosting the championship. The state of New York has hosted 13 times, followed by Ohio (11) and Pennsylvania (9).

Most frequent PGA Championship hosts

Southern Hills Country Club: 4 Atlanta Athletic Club: 3 Firstone Country Club: 3 Oak Hill Country Club: 3 Oakland Hills Country Club: 3 Oakmont Country Club: 3 Valhalla Golf Club: 3 Whistling Straits Resort: 3

PGA Championship past sponsors

The PGA Championship has always gone by the PGA Championship or PGA of America Championship.

1916-present: PGA Championship

PGA Championship history & results

Stroke play history

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY HOST STATE 2022 Justin Thomas (2) 275 −5 PO $2,160,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla. 2021 Phil Mickelson (2) 282 −6 2 $2,160,000 Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, S.C. 2020 Collin Morikawa 267 −13 2 $1,980,000 TPC Harding Park San Francisco, Calif. 2019 Brooks Koepka (2) 272 −8 2 $1,980,000 Bethpage Black Farmingdale, N.Y. 2018 Brooks Koepka 264 −16 2 $1,980,000 Bellerive Town and Country, Mo. 2017 Justin Thomas 276 −8 2 $1,890,000 Quail Hollow Charlotte, N.C. 2016 Jimmy Walker 266 −14 1 $1,800,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, N.J. 2015 Jason Day 268 −20 3 $1,800,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wis. 2014 Rory McIlroy (2) 268 −16 1 $1,800,000 Valhalla Louisville, Ky. 2013 Jason Dufner 270 −10 2 $1,445,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, N.Y.[c 2012 Rory McIlroy 275 −13 8 $1,445,000 Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, South Carolina 2011 Keegan Bradley 272 −8 PO $1,445,000 Atlanta (Highlands Course) Johns Creek, Ga.[d 2010 Martin Kaymer 277 −11 PO $1,350,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wis. 2009 Yang Yong-eun 280 −8 3 $1,350,000 Hazeltine National Chaska, Minn. 2008 Pádraig Harrington 277 −3 2 $1,350,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield, Mich. 2007 Tiger Woods (4) 272 −8 2 $1,260,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla. 2006 Tiger Woods (3) 270 −18 5 $1,224,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Ill. 2005 Phil Mickelson 276 −4 1 $1,170,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, N.J. 2004 Vijay Singh (2) 280 −8 PO $1,125,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wis. 2003 Shaun Micheel 276 −4 2 $1,080,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, N.Y. 2002 Rich Beem 278 −10 1 $990,000 Hazeltine National Chaska, Minn. 2001 David Toms 265 −15 1 $936,000 [Atlanta (Highlands Course) Duluth, Ga. 2000 Tiger Woods (2) 270 −18 PO $900,000 Valhalla Louisville, Ky.[e]. 1999 Tiger Woods 277 −11 1 $630,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Ill. 1998 Vijay Singh 271 −9 2 $540,000 Sahalee Sammamish, Wash. 1997 Davis Love III 269 −11 5 $470,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, N.Y. 1996 Mark Brooks 277 −11 PO $430,000 Valhalla Louisville, Ky.[e]. 1995 Steve Elkington 267 −17 PO $360,000 Riviera Pacific Palisades, Calif. 1994 Nick Price (2) 269 −11 6 $310,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla. 1993 Paul Azinger 272 −12 PO $300,000 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio 1992 Nick Price 278 −6 3 $280,000 Bellerive St. Louis, Mo. 1991 John Daly 276 −12 3 $230,000 Crooked Stick Carmel, Indiana. 1990 Wayne Grady 282 −6 3 $225,000 Shoal Creek Birmingham, Ala. 1989 Payne Stewart 276 −12 1 $200,000 Kemper Lakes Kildeer, Illinois. 1988 Jeff Sluman 272 −12 3 $160,000 Oak Tree Edmond, Okla. 1987 Larry Nelson (2) 287 −1 PO $150,000 PGA National Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 1986 Bob Tway 276 −8 2 $145,000 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio 1985 Hubert Green 278 −6 2 $125,000 Cherry Hills Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. 1984 Lee Trevino (2) 273 −15 4 $125,000 Shoal Creek Birmingham, Ala. 1983 Hal Sutton 274 −10 1 $100,000 Riviera Pacific Palisades, Calif. 1982 Raymond Floyd (2) 272 −8 3 $65,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla. 1981 Larry Nelson 273 −7 4 $60,000 Atlanta (Highlands Course) Duluth, Ge.orgia[d]a 1980 Jack Nicklaus (5) 274 −6 7 $60,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, N.Y.[c]. 1979 David Graham 272 −8 PO $60,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield, Mich. 1978 John Mahaffey 276 −8 PO $50,000 Oakmont Plum, Pa. 1977 Lanny Wadkins 282 −6 PO $45,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, Calif. 1976 Dave Stockton (2) 281 1 1 $45,000 Congressional (Blue Course) Bethesda, Md. 1975 Jack Nicklaus (4) 276 −4 2 $45,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio 1974 Lee Trevino 276 −4 1 $45,000 Tanglewood Park (Championship Course) Clemmons, N.C. 1973 Jack Nicklaus (3) 277 −7 4 $45,000 Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio 1972 Gary Player (2) 281 1 2 $45,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Mich. 1971 Jack Nicklaus (2) 281 −7 2 $40,000 PGA National Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 1970 Dave Stockton 279 −1 2 $40,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Okla. 1969 Raymond Floyd 276 −8 1 $35,000 NCR (South Course) Dayton, Ohio 1968 Julius Boros 281 1 1 $25,000 Pecan Valley San Antonio, Texas 1967 Don January 281 −7 PO $25,000 Columbine Columbine Valley, Colo.radoo 1966 Al Geiberger 280 E 4 $25,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio 1965 Dave Marr 280 −4 2 $25,000 Laurel Valley Ligonier, Pe.nnsylvaniaa 1964 Bobby Nichols 271 −9 3 $18,000 Columbus Columbus, Ohio 1963 Jack Nicklaus 279 −5 2 $13,000 Dallas (Blue Course) Dallas, Texas 1962 Gary Player 278 −2 1 $13,000 Aronimink Newtown Square, Pe.nnsylvaniaa 1961 Jerry Barber 277 −3 PO $11,000 Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, I.llinois 1960 Jay Hebert 281 1 1 $11,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio 1959 Bob Rosburg 277 −3 1 $8,250 Minneapolis St. Louis Park, Minn. 1958 Dow Finsterwald 276 −4 2 $5,500 Llanerch Havertown, Pe.nnsylvaniaa

Match play play history