2023 Regions Tradition final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Regions Tradition final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the major win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.
Stricker ran away with this tournament to earn his fifth PGA Tour Champions major title. He won by six shots, successfully defending his title on 23-under 265.
Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson finished tied for second place, winning the B flight on 17-under total. Jerry Kelly was solo fourth on 16-under total.
Stricker won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
Regions Tradition recap notes
Stricker wins the 10th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Texas.
2023 Regions Tradition final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|-23
|68
|68
|64
|65
|265
|$375,000
|T2
|Ernie Els
|-17
|68
|66
|72
|65
|271
|$200,000
|T2
|Robert Karlsson
|-17
|71
|66
|63
|71
|271
|$200,000
|4
|Jerry Kelly
|-16
|69
|68
|67
|68
|272
|$150,000
|T5
|Paul Broadhurst
|-15
|67
|68
|68
|70
|273
|$97,500
|T5
|Padraig Harrington
|-15
|68
|69
|65
|71
|273
|$97,500
|T5
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-15
|70
|68
|67
|68
|273
|$97,500
|T5
|Marco Dawson
|-15
|71
|68
|66
|68
|273
|$97,500
|T9
|Alex Cejka
|-13
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$67,500
|T9
|Darren Clarke
|-13
|71
|69
|70
|65
|275
|$67,500
|T11
|Steve Jones
|-11
|73
|69
|65
|70
|277
|$53,125
|T11
|Richard Green
|-11
|70
|72
|65
|70
|277
|$53,125
|T11
|Stephen Ames
|-11
|70
|70
|67
|70
|277
|$53,125
|T11
|Timothy O'Neal
|-11
|67
|69
|68
|73
|277
|$53,125
|T15
|Dicky Pride
|-10
|71
|68
|69
|70
|278
|$42,500
|T15
|Vijay Singh
|-10
|72
|68
|68
|70
|278
|$42,500
|T15
|Mike Weir
|-10
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|$42,500
|T18
|Joe Durant
|-9
|70
|67
|75
|67
|279
|$33,150
|T18
|Bob Estes
|-9
|69
|70
|70
|70
|279
|$33,150
|T18
|Bernhard Langer
|-9
|69
|72
|70
|68
|279
|$33,150
|T18
|Billy Mayfair
|-9
|71
|71
|67
|70
|279
|$33,150
|T18
|Scott Parel
|-9
|71
|69
|68
|71
|279
|$33,150
|T23
|Billy Andrade
|-8
|67
|74
|72
|67
|280
|$25,625
|T23
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-8
|70
|71
|69
|70
|280
|$25,625
|T23
|Colin Montgomerie
|-8
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|$25,625
|T23
|Paul Stankowski
|-8
|74
|69
|71
|66
|280
|$25,625
|27
|Paul Goydos
|-7
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$22,750
|T28
|Steve Flesch
|-6
|72
|73
|69
|68
|282
|$18,964
|T28
|Woody Austin
|-6
|72
|73
|68
|69
|282
|$18,964
|T28
|Harrison Frazar
|-6
|70
|74
|68
|70
|282
|$18,964
|T28
|Kenny Perry
|-6
|73
|70
|71
|68
|282
|$18,964
|T28
|Kevin Sutherland
|-6
|71
|70
|68
|73
|282
|$18,964
|T28
|Steven Alker
|-6
|70
|76
|70
|66
|282
|$18,964
|T28
|Ken Duke
|-6
|68
|71
|67
|76
|282
|$18,964
|35
|Tim Petrovic
|-5
|71
|69
|72
|71
|283
|$15,750
|T36
|Stuart Appleby
|-4
|74
|70
|69
|71
|284
|$14,333
|T36
|David McKenzie
|-4
|70
|71
|72
|71
|284
|$14,333
|T36
|Scott McCarron
|-4
|72
|70
|72
|70
|284
|$14,333
|39
|Brett Quigley
|-3
|75
|67
|73
|70
|285
|$13,250
|T40
|Rod Pampling
|-2
|75
|71
|70
|70
|286
|$12,000
|T40
|Michael Allen
|-2
|70
|71
|72
|73
|286
|$12,000
|T40
|Olin Browne
|-2
|70
|74
|72
|70
|286
|$12,000
|T40
|Shane Bertsch
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|72
|286
|$12,000
|T44
|Glen Day
|-1
|74
|69
|72
|72
|287
|$10,250
|T44
|Brian Gay
|-1
|71
|76
|70
|70
|287
|$10,250
|T44
|Tom Lehman
|-1
|72
|69
|73
|73
|287
|$10,250
|T47
|Scott Dunlap
|E
|75
|70
|74
|69
|288
|$8,750
|T47
|Rob Labritz
|E
|70
|74
|74
|70
|288
|$8,750
|T47
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|E
|75
|71
|71
|71
|288
|$8,750
|T50
|Retief Goosen
|1
|76
|70
|72
|71
|289
|$7,250
|T50
|Tim Herron
|1
|73
|69
|76
|71
|289
|$7,250
|T50
|Justin Leonard
|1
|74
|76
|69
|70
|289
|$7,250
|T53
|Mark Hensby
|2
|74
|71
|77
|68
|290
|$6,000
|T53
|Kirk Triplett
|2
|72
|77
|70
|71
|290
|$6,000
|T53
|Scott Verplank
|2
|71
|74
|72
|73
|290
|$6,000
|56
|John Senden
|3
|75
|74
|71
|71
|291
|$5,500
|T57
|John Huston
|4
|73
|77
|71
|71
|292
|$5,125
|T57
|Duffy Waldorf
|4
|72
|74
|74
|72
|292
|$5,125
|T59
|Chris DiMarco
|5
|76
|71
|78
|68
|293
|$4,375
|T59
|Y.E. Yang
|5
|70
|73
|76
|74
|293
|$4,375
|T59
|Jim Furyk
|5
|74
|72
|74
|73
|293
|$4,375
|T59
|Russ Cochran
|5
|70
|78
|72
|73
|293
|$4,375
|T63
|Brian Cooper
|6
|78
|74
|70
|72
|294
|$3,625
|T63
|David Frost
|6
|73
|73
|74
|74
|294
|$3,625
|T65
|Rocco Mediate
|7
|72
|74
|73
|76
|295
|$2,875
|T65
|Esteban Toledo
|7
|72
|75
|72
|76
|295
|$2,875
|T65
|Charlie Wi
|7
|80
|71
|71
|73
|295
|$2,875
|T65
|John Daly
|7
|75
|76
|71
|73
|295
|$2,875
|T69
|Jason Bohn
|9
|74
|73
|76
|74
|297
|$2,275
|T69
|Larry Mize
|9
|75
|73
|77
|72
|297
|$2,275
|T71
|Lee Janzen
|10
|73
|76
|76
|73
|298
|$1,975
|T71
|Notah Begay III
|10
|78
|71
|69
|80
|298
|$1,975
|T73
|Robert Gamez
|11
|77
|75
|74
|73
|299
|$1,700
|T73
|Steve Pate
|11
|72
|75
|79
|73
|299
|$1,700
|75
|Len Mattiace
|12
|79
|73
|76
|72
|300
|$1,550
|76
|José María Olazábal
|13
|74
|77
|76
|74
|301
|$1,450
|77
|Wes Short, Jr.
|15
|82
|73
|71
|77
|303
|$1,350