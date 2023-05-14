2023 Regions Tradition final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

The 2023 Regions Tradition final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the major win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

Stricker ran away with this tournament to earn his fifth PGA Tour Champions major title. He won by six shots, successfully defending his title on 23-under 265.

Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson finished tied for second place, winning the B flight on 17-under total. Jerry Kelly was solo fourth on 16-under total.

Stricker won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Regions Tradition recap notes

Stricker wins the 10th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Texas.

2023 Regions Tradition final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -23 68 68 64 65 265 $375,000
T2 Ernie Els -17 68 66 72 65 271 $200,000
T2 Robert Karlsson -17 71 66 63 71 271 $200,000
4 Jerry Kelly -16 69 68 67 68 272 $150,000
T5 Paul Broadhurst -15 67 68 68 70 273 $97,500
T5 Padraig Harrington -15 68 69 65 71 273 $97,500
T5 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -15 70 68 67 68 273 $97,500
T5 Marco Dawson -15 71 68 66 68 273 $97,500
T9 Alex Cejka -13 69 68 67 71 275 $67,500
T9 Darren Clarke -13 71 69 70 65 275 $67,500
T11 Steve Jones -11 73 69 65 70 277 $53,125
T11 Richard Green -11 70 72 65 70 277 $53,125
T11 Stephen Ames -11 70 70 67 70 277 $53,125
T11 Timothy O'Neal -11 67 69 68 73 277 $53,125
T15 Dicky Pride -10 71 68 69 70 278 $42,500
T15 Vijay Singh -10 72 68 68 70 278 $42,500
T15 Mike Weir -10 70 68 71 69 278 $42,500
T18 Joe Durant -9 70 67 75 67 279 $33,150
T18 Bob Estes -9 69 70 70 70 279 $33,150
T18 Bernhard Langer -9 69 72 70 68 279 $33,150
T18 Billy Mayfair -9 71 71 67 70 279 $33,150
T18 Scott Parel -9 71 69 68 71 279 $33,150
T23 Billy Andrade -8 67 74 72 67 280 $25,625
T23 Thongchai Jaidee -8 70 71 69 70 280 $25,625
T23 Colin Montgomerie -8 72 69 69 70 280 $25,625
T23 Paul Stankowski -8 74 69 71 66 280 $25,625
27 Paul Goydos -7 69 71 71 70 281 $22,750
T28 Steve Flesch -6 72 73 69 68 282 $18,964
T28 Woody Austin -6 72 73 68 69 282 $18,964
T28 Harrison Frazar -6 70 74 68 70 282 $18,964
T28 Kenny Perry -6 73 70 71 68 282 $18,964
T28 Kevin Sutherland -6 71 70 68 73 282 $18,964
T28 Steven Alker -6 70 76 70 66 282 $18,964
T28 Ken Duke -6 68 71 67 76 282 $18,964
35 Tim Petrovic -5 71 69 72 71 283 $15,750
T36 Stuart Appleby -4 74 70 69 71 284 $14,333
T36 David McKenzie -4 70 71 72 71 284 $14,333
T36 Scott McCarron -4 72 70 72 70 284 $14,333
39 Brett Quigley -3 75 67 73 70 285 $13,250
T40 Rod Pampling -2 75 71 70 70 286 $12,000
T40 Michael Allen -2 70 71 72 73 286 $12,000
T40 Olin Browne -2 70 74 72 70 286 $12,000
T40 Shane Bertsch -2 69 72 73 72 286 $12,000
T44 Glen Day -1 74 69 72 72 287 $10,250
T44 Brian Gay -1 71 76 70 70 287 $10,250
T44 Tom Lehman -1 72 69 73 73 287 $10,250
T47 Scott Dunlap E 75 70 74 69 288 $8,750
T47 Rob Labritz E 70 74 74 70 288 $8,750
T47 Tom Pernice Jr. E 75 71 71 71 288 $8,750
T50 Retief Goosen 1 76 70 72 71 289 $7,250
T50 Tim Herron 1 73 69 76 71 289 $7,250
T50 Justin Leonard 1 74 76 69 70 289 $7,250
T53 Mark Hensby 2 74 71 77 68 290 $6,000
T53 Kirk Triplett 2 72 77 70 71 290 $6,000
T53 Scott Verplank 2 71 74 72 73 290 $6,000
56 John Senden 3 75 74 71 71 291 $5,500
T57 John Huston 4 73 77 71 71 292 $5,125
T57 Duffy Waldorf 4 72 74 74 72 292 $5,125
T59 Chris DiMarco 5 76 71 78 68 293 $4,375
T59 Y.E. Yang 5 70 73 76 74 293 $4,375
T59 Jim Furyk 5 74 72 74 73 293 $4,375
T59 Russ Cochran 5 70 78 72 73 293 $4,375
T63 Brian Cooper 6 78 74 70 72 294 $3,625
T63 David Frost 6 73 73 74 74 294 $3,625
T65 Rocco Mediate 7 72 74 73 76 295 $2,875
T65 Esteban Toledo 7 72 75 72 76 295 $2,875
T65 Charlie Wi 7 80 71 71 73 295 $2,875
T65 John Daly 7 75 76 71 73 295 $2,875
T69 Jason Bohn 9 74 73 76 74 297 $2,275
T69 Larry Mize 9 75 73 77 72 297 $2,275
T71 Lee Janzen 10 73 76 76 73 298 $1,975
T71 Notah Begay III 10 78 71 69 80 298 $1,975
T73 Robert Gamez 11 77 75 74 73 299 $1,700
T73 Steve Pate 11 72 75 79 73 299 $1,700
75 Len Mattiace 12 79 73 76 72 300 $1,550
76 José María Olazábal 13 74 77 76 74 301 $1,450
77 Wes Short, Jr. 15 82 73 71 77 303 $1,350

