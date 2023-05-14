2023 Regions Tradition final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Regions Tradition final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the major win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

Stricker ran away with this tournament to earn his fifth PGA Tour Champions major title. He won by six shots, successfully defending his title on 23-under 265.

Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson finished tied for second place, winning the B flight on 17-under total. Jerry Kelly was solo fourth on 16-under total.

Stricker won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Regions Tradition recap notes

Stricker wins the 10th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Texas.

2023 Regions Tradition final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details