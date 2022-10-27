2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The PGA Tour has announced the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $66 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 20-22 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2023, with the US Senior Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin and the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.

The Senior PGA Championship heads to the PGA of America's new headquarters and their Fields Ranch East Course

The Morocco PGA Tour Champions event is back after it has been gone from the schedule during the pandemic.

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remain the same, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule