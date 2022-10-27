2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The PGA Tour has announced the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.
The nearly $66 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 20-22 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2023, with the US Senior Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin and the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.
The Senior PGA Championship heads to the PGA of America's new headquarters and their Fields Ranch East Course
The Morocco PGA Tour Champions event is back after it has been gone from the schedule during the pandemic.
The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remain the same, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.
2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|DEFENDING
|RESULTS
|Jan. 19-21
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI
|$2,000,000
|Steven Alker
|Results
|Feb. 9-11
|Trophy Hassan II
|Royal Golf Dar es Salam, Morocco
|$2,000,000
|N/A
|Results
|Feb. 17-19
|Chubb Classic
|Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL
|$1,800,000
|Bernhard Langer
|Results
|March 3-5
|Cologuard Classic
|Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ
|$2,200,000
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|Results
|Mar. 17-19
|Hoag Classic
|Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA
|$2,000,000
|Retief Goosen
|Results
|March 24-26
|The Galleri Classic
|Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 21-23
|Invited Celebrity Classic
|Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX
|$2,000,000
|Scott Parel
|Results
|Apr. 28-30
|Insperity Invitational
|The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX
|$2,700,000
|Steve Alker
|Results
|May 5-7
|Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA
|$2,000,000
|Steve Flesch
|Results
|May 12-15
|Regions Tradition
|Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL
|$2,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 25-28
|KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
|Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, TX
|$3,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 2-4
|Principal Charity Classic
|Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 9-11
|American Family Insurance Championship
|University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI
|$2,400,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 23-25
|Dick's Sporting Goods Open
|En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 29 - July 2
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|SentryWorld, Stevens Point, WI
|$4,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 13-16
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 27-30
|Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex
|Royal Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales
|$2,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 11-13
|Boeing Classic
|The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 18-20
|Shaw Charity Classic
|Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada
|$2,400,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 25-27
|The Ally Challenge
|Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 8-10
|Ascension Charity Classic
|Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 15-17
|Sanford International
|Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 22-24
|Pure Insurance Championship
|Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA
|$2,300,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 6-8
|Constellation Furyk and Friends
|Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 13-15
|SAS Championship
|Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 20-22
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 3-5
|TimberTech Championship
|The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 9-12
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results