2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

10/27/2022 at 11:40 am
The PGA Tour has announced the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $66 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 20-22 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2023, with the US Senior Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin and the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.

The Senior PGA Championship heads to the PGA of America's new headquarters and their Fields Ranch East Course

The Morocco PGA Tour Champions event is back after it has been gone from the schedule during the pandemic.

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remain the same, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE DEFENDING RESULTS
Jan. 19-21 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI $2,000,000 Steven Alker Results
Feb. 9-11 Trophy Hassan II Royal Golf Dar es Salam, Morocco $2,000,000 N/A Results
Feb. 17-19 Chubb Classic Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL $1,800,000 Bernhard Langer Results
March 3-5 Cologuard Classic Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ $2,200,000 Miguel Angel Jimenez Results
Mar. 17-19 Hoag Classic Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA $2,000,000 Retief Goosen Results
March 24-26 The Galleri Classic Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA $2,200,000 Winner Results
Apr. 21-23 Invited Celebrity Classic Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX $2,000,000 Scott Parel Results
Apr. 28-30 Insperity Invitational The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX $2,700,000 Steve Alker Results
May 5-7 Mitsubishi Electric Classic TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA $2,000,000 Steve Flesch Results
May 12-15 Regions Tradition Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL $2,500,000 Winner Results
May 25-28 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, TX $3,500,000 Winner Results
June 2-4 Principal Charity Classic Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA $2,000,000 Winner Results
June 9-11 American Family Insurance Championship University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI $2,400,000 Winner Results
June 23-25 Dick's Sporting Goods Open En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY $2,100,000 Winner Results
June 29 - July 2 U.S. Senior Open Championship SentryWorld, Stevens Point, WI $4,000,000 Winner Results
July 13-16 Kaulig Companies Championship Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH $3,000,000 Winner Results
July 27-30 Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex Royal Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales $2,750,000 Winner Results
Aug. 11-13 Boeing Classic The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA $2,200,000 Winner Results
Aug. 18-20 Shaw Charity Classic Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada $2,400,000 Winner Results
Aug. 25-27 The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI $2,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 8-10 Ascension Charity Classic Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO $2,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 15-17 Sanford International Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD $2,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 22-24 Pure Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA $2,300,000 Winner Results
Oct. 6-8 Constellation Furyk and Friends Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL $2,000,000 Winner Results
Oct. 13-15 SAS Championship Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC $2,100,000 Winner Results
Oct. 20-22 Dominion Energy Charity Classic The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA $2,200,000 Winner Results
Nov. 3-5 TimberTech Championship The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL $2,200,000 Winner Results
Nov. 9-12 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ $3,000,000 Winner Results

