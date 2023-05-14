2023 AT&T Byron Nelson money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/14/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payout is from the $9.5 million purse, with 84 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of AT&T Byron Nelson prize pool is at $1,710,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,035,500 in PGA Tour prize money today. AT&T Byron Nelson prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $16,815.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer and more. It's feels like a crowded leaderboard with a variety of outcomes.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson from the correct 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson full-field payout is based on their finish.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 36.1 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,710,000
2 $1,035,500
3 $655,500
4 $465,500
5 $389,500
6 $344,375
7 $320,625
8 $296,875
9 $277,875
10 $258,875
11 $239,875
12 $220,875
13 $201,875
14 $182,875
15 $173,375
16 $163,875
17 $154,375
18 $144,875
19 $135,375
20 $125,875
21 $116,375
22 $106,875
23 $99,275
24 $91,675
25 $84,075
26 $76,475
27 $73,625
28 $70,775
29 $67,925
30 $65,075
31 $62,225
32 $59,375
33 $56,525
34 $54,150
35 $51,775
36 $49,400
37 $47,025
38 $45,125
39 $43,225
40 $41,325
41 $39,425
42 $37,525
43 $35,625
44 $33,725
45 $31,825
46 $29,925
47 $28,025
48 $26,505
49 $25,175
50 $24,415
51 $23,845
52 $23,275
53 $22,895
54 $22,515
55 $22,325
56 $22,135
57 $21,945
58 $21,755
59 $21,565
60 $21,375
61 $21,185
62 $20,995
63 $20,805
64 $20,615
65 $20,425
66 $20,235
67 $20,045
68 $19,855
69 $19,665
70 $19,475
71 $19,285
72 $19,095
73 $18,905
74 $18,715
75 $18,525
76 $18,335
77 $18,145
78 $17,955
79 $17,765
80 $17,575
81 $17,385
82 $17,195
83 $17,005
84 $16,815

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.