2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

05/04/2023
The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown is the seventh event of the year on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, with TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif., hosting the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday from San Francisco.

There will be four days of golf, with 32 players starting out and playing four days of match play competition.

Golf Channel airs coverage for all four days, with live coverage each day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown TV times and schedule.

2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, May 4: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, May 5: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, May 6: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, May 7: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

