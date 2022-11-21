2023 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
11/21/2022 at 1:16 pm
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 34-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

For the first time, the LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $100 million, including several new events with purses over $3 million.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in two majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse increases on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule are in three majors, with the US Women's Open purse increasing to $10 million from $5.5 million. The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) and the AIG Women's Open are seeing huge increases.

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship purse is also increasing by $2 million to $7 million. The winner of the event will now earn $2 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

Other tournaments to announce elevated purses are the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions ($1.2 million to $1.5 million), Honda LPGA Thailand (+$100,000), HSBC Women's World Championship (+$100,000), LPGA Drive On Championship (+$250,000), DIO Implant LA Open (+$250,000), The Chevron Championship (+$100,000), JM Eagle LA Championship (+$1,500,000), Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (+$200,000), AIG Women’s Open (+$200,000), The Ascendant LPGA (+$300,000), BMW Ladies Championship (+$200,000). Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There are new events on the schedule, with the Mizuho Americas Classic being the net new event.

Three events, however, did leave the schedule, including the Gainbridge LPGA (which merged into the Pelican Women's Championship to create The Annika), the JTBC Classic at Aviara Golf Club and the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

2023 LPGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Jan. 19-22 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla. $1,200,000 Danielle Kang Results
Feb. 23-26 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam CC, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand $1,100,000 Nanna Koerstz Madsen Results
March 2-5 HSBC Women's World Championship Sentosa GC, Singapore $1,800,000 Jin Young Ko Results
March 9-12 Blue Bay LPGA Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China $2,100,000 Champion Results
March 23-26 LPGA Drive On Championship Superstition Mountain GC, Gold Canyon, Ariz. $1,750,000 Leona Maguire Results
March 30 - April 2 DIO Implant LA Open Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. $1,750,000 Nasa Hataoka Results
April 12-15 Lotte Championship Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii $2,000,000 Hyo Joo Kim Results
April 20-23 The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas $5,100,000 Jennifer Kupcho Results
April 27-30 JM Eagle LA Championship Wilshire CC, Los Angeles, Calif. $3,000,000 Nasa Hataoka Results
May 4-7 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif. $2,000,000 Winner Results
May 11-14 Cognizant Founders Cup Upper Montclair CC, Clifton, N.J. $3,000,000 Winner Results
May 24-28 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev. $1,500,000 Winner Results
June 1-4 Mizuho Americas Classic Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J. $2,750,000 Winner Results
June 9-11 ShopRite LPGA Classic Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J. $1,750,000 Winner Results
June 15-18 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich. $2,500,000 Winner Results
June 22-25 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Baltusrol CC (Lower Course), Springfield, N.J. $9,000,000 Winner Results
July 6-9 U.S. Women's Open Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. $10,000,000 Winner Results
July 13-16 Greater Toledo LPGA CLassic Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio $1,750,000 Winner Results
July 13-16 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland CC, Midland, Mich. $2,700,000 Winner Results
July 27-30 Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France $6,500,000 Winner Results
Aug. 3-6 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland $2,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 4-7 AIG Women’s Open Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland $7,300,000 Winner Results
Aug. 10-13 ISPS Handa World Invitational Galgorme Castle GC, and Massereene GC, Antrim, Northern Ireland $1,500,000 Winner Results
Aug. 24-27 CP Women’s Open Shaughnessy G. and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada $2,350,000 Winner Results
Aug. 31 - Sept. 3 Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore. $1,500,000 Winner Results
Sept. 7-10 Kroger Queen City Championship Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio $1,750,000 Winner Results
Sept. 22-24 Solheim Cup Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain N/A Winner Results
Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. $2,300,000 Winner Results
Oct. 5-8 The Ascendant LPGA Old American GC, The Colony, Texas $1,800,000 Winner Results
Oct. 12-15 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai, China $2,100,000 Winner Results
Oct. 19-22 BMW Ladies Championship TBA, South Korea $2,200,000 Winner Results
Oct. 26-29 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA Miramar GC, New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei $2,200,000 Winner Results
Nov. 2-5 Toto Japan Classic Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan $2,000,000 Winner Results
Nov. 9-12 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla. $3,250,000 Winner Results
Nov. 16-19 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla. $7,000,000 Winner Results

