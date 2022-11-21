2023 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 34-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.
For the first time, the LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $100 million, including several new events with purses over $3 million.
The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in two majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Purse-boosted events
The biggest purse increases on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule are in three majors, with the US Women's Open purse increasing to $10 million from $5.5 million. The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) and the AIG Women's Open are seeing huge increases.
The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship purse is also increasing by $2 million to $7 million. The winner of the event will now earn $2 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.
Other tournaments to announce elevated purses are the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions ($1.2 million to $1.5 million), Honda LPGA Thailand (+$100,000), HSBC Women's World Championship (+$100,000), LPGA Drive On Championship (+$250,000), DIO Implant LA Open (+$250,000), The Chevron Championship (+$100,000), JM Eagle LA Championship (+$1,500,000), Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (+$200,000), AIG Women’s Open (+$200,000), The Ascendant LPGA (+$300,000), BMW Ladies Championship (+$200,000). Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.
New events
There are new events on the schedule, with the Mizuho Americas Classic being the net new event.
Three events, however, did leave the schedule, including the Gainbridge LPGA (which merged into the Pelican Women's Championship to create The Annika), the JTBC Classic at Aviara Golf Club and the LPGA Mediheal Championship.
2023 LPGA Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Jan. 19-22
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.
|$1,200,000
|Danielle Kang
|Results
|Feb. 23-26
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam CC, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
|$1,100,000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|Results
|March 2-5
|HSBC Women's World Championship
|Sentosa GC, Singapore
|$1,800,000
|Jin Young Ko
|Results
|March 9-12
|Blue Bay LPGA
|Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China
|$2,100,000
|Champion
|Results
|March 23-26
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|Superstition Mountain GC, Gold Canyon, Ariz.
|$1,750,000
|Leona Maguire
|Results
|March 30 - April 2
|DIO Implant LA Open
|Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|$1,750,000
|Nasa Hataoka
|Results
|April 12-15
|Lotte Championship
|Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
|$2,000,000
|Hyo Joo Kim
|Results
|April 20-23
|The Chevron Championship
|The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
|$5,100,000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|Results
|April 27-30
|JM Eagle LA Championship
|Wilshire CC, Los Angeles, Calif.
|$3,000,000
|Nasa Hataoka
|Results
|May 4-7
|Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown
|TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif.
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 11-14
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|Upper Montclair CC, Clifton, N.J.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 24-28
|Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play
|Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev.
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 1-4
|Mizuho Americas Classic
|Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.
|$2,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 9-11
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 15-18
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$2,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 22-25
|KPMG Women's PGA Championship
|Baltusrol CC (Lower Course), Springfield, N.J.
|$9,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 6-9
|U.S. Women's Open
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|$10,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 13-16
|Greater Toledo LPGA CLassic
|Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 13-16
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|Midland CC, Midland, Mich.
|$2,700,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 27-30
|Amundi Evian Championship
|Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France
|$6,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 3-6
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 4-7
|AIG Women’s Open
|Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland
|$7,300,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 10-13
|ISPS Handa World Invitational
|Galgorme Castle GC, and Massereene GC, Antrim, Northern Ireland
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 24-27
|CP Women’s Open
|Shaughnessy G. and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|$2,350,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 31 - Sept. 3
|Portland Classic
|Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 7-10
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 22-24
|Solheim Cup
|Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain
|N/A
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 29 - Oct. 1
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
|$2,300,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 5-8
|The Ascendant LPGA
|Old American GC, The Colony, Texas
|$1,800,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 12-15
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai, China
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 19-22
|BMW Ladies Championship
|TBA, South Korea
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 26-29
|Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA
|Miramar GC, New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 2-5
|Toto Japan Classic
|Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 9-12
|The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
|Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla.
|$3,250,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 16-19
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.
|$7,000,000
|Winner
|Results