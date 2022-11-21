2023 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 34-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

For the first time, the LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $100 million, including several new events with purses over $3 million.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in two majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse increases on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule are in three majors, with the US Women's Open purse increasing to $10 million from $5.5 million. The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) and the AIG Women's Open are seeing huge increases.

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship purse is also increasing by $2 million to $7 million. The winner of the event will now earn $2 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

Other tournaments to announce elevated purses are the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions ($1.2 million to $1.5 million), Honda LPGA Thailand (+$100,000), HSBC Women's World Championship (+$100,000), LPGA Drive On Championship (+$250,000), DIO Implant LA Open (+$250,000), The Chevron Championship (+$100,000), JM Eagle LA Championship (+$1,500,000), Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (+$200,000), AIG Women’s Open (+$200,000), The Ascendant LPGA (+$300,000), BMW Ladies Championship (+$200,000). Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There are new events on the schedule, with the Mizuho Americas Classic being the net new event.

Three events, however, did leave the schedule, including the Gainbridge LPGA (which merged into the Pelican Women's Championship to create The Annika), the JTBC Classic at Aviara Golf Club and the LPGA Mediheal Championship.



2023 LPGA Tour schedule