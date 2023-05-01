Wells Fargo Championship history, results and past winners

The Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour's Charlotte-area event, with the tournament having been played at typically in May in the schedule though it has occasionally moved around in the month around other events.

The event, which was first played in 2003 as the Wachovia Championship, and has been considered an event which attracts a strong field.

However, in recent memory, the changing of the overall schedule has made the tournament take a back seat to the PGA Championship, which is now played in May.

Rory McIlroy has the most wins in the event's history, with three.

Wells Fargo Championship format

The Wells Fargo Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The 156-player open field competes for the first two rounds until a cut is made to the top 65 players and ties.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Wells Fargo Championship host courses

2003-2016, 2018-2021, 2023-present: Quail Hollow Club

2017: Eagle Point Golf Club

2022: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Wells Fargo Championship past sponsors

Wells Fargo Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

2003-2008: Wachovia Championship

2009-2010: Quail Hollow Championship

2011-present: Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship history & results