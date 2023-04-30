2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who earns the PGA Tour win at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Finau pulled away from the field in the final round, including world No. 1 Jon Rahm, to earn a three-shot win on 24-under 260. Rahm, the defending champion, finished in solo second.

Brandon Wu was alone in third place at 19-under total, while Akshay Bhatia finished alone in fourth place and found a spot in the final tee time on Sunday.

Finau won the $1,386,000 winner's share of the $7,700,000 purse.

Mexico Open at Vidanta recap notes

Finau earned 29 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Finau also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

