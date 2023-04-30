2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/30/2023
04/30/2023
The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who earns the PGA Tour win at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Finau pulled away from the field in the final round, including world No. 1 Jon Rahm, to earn a three-shot win on 24-under 260. Rahm, the defending champion, finished in solo second.

Brandon Wu was alone in third place at 19-under total, while Akshay Bhatia finished alone in fourth place and found a spot in the final tee time on Sunday.

Finau won the $1,386,000 winner's share of the $7,700,000 purse.

Mexico Open at Vidanta recap notes

Finau earned 29 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Finau also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tony Finau -24 65 64 65 66 260 $1,386,000
2 Jon Rahm -21 67 68 61 67 263 $839,300
3 Brandon Wu -19 66 64 67 68 265 $531,300
4 Akshay Bhatia -18 68 65 63 70 266 $377,300
T5 Emiliano Grillo -16 68 68 67 65 268 $284,900
T5 Eric Cole -16 65 68 69 66 268 $284,900
T5 Austin Smotherman -16 63 70 68 67 268 $284,900
T8 Cameron Champ -14 68 66 69 67 270 $232,925
T8 Ben Taylor -14 67 70 66 67 270 $232,925
T10 Patrick Rodgers -13 70 69 68 64 271 $179,025
T10 Alejandro Tosti -13 69 67 71 64 271 $179,025
T10 Harry Hall -13 67 71 68 65 271 $179,025
T10 Beau Hossler -13 67 68 70 66 271 $179,025
T10 Joseph Bramlett -13 68 70 67 66 271 $179,025
T15 Dylan Wu -12 68 71 66 67 272 $132,825
T15 Jimmy Walker -12 67 67 70 68 272 $132,825
T15 Carson Young -12 67 71 65 69 272 $132,825
T18 Greyson Sigg -11 72 64 71 66 273 $98,432
T18 Mark Hubbard -11 68 70 69 66 273 $98,432
T18 Adam Long -11 70 68 70 65 273 $98,432
T18 Stephan Jaeger -11 65 71 70 67 273 $98,432
T18 Vincent Norrman -11 67 71 67 68 273 $98,432
T18 Kevin Roy -11 67 72 65 69 273 $98,432
T24 Francesco Molinari -10 68 70 68 68 274 $62,755
T24 Seonghyeon Kim -10 69 69 68 68 274 $62,755
T24 Wyndham Clark -10 73 67 69 65 274 $62,755
T24 Kevin Chappell -10 72 67 66 69 274 $62,755
T24 Andrew Putnam -10 67 66 69 72 274 $62,755
T24 Will Gordon -10 67 66 67 74 274 $62,755
T30 Trevor Werbylo -9 67 68 72 68 275 $50,435
T30 Taylor Pendrith -9 65 70 72 68 275 $50,435
T30 Michael Kim -9 68 67 69 71 275 $50,435
T33 Ryan Moore -8 73 67 67 69 276 $41,067
T33 Nicolai Højgaard -8 67 71 70 68 276 $41,067
T33 Brice Garnett -8 68 69 72 67 276 $41,067
T33 Ryan Gerard -8 69 70 70 67 276 $41,067
T33 Byeong Hun An -8 70 69 73 64 276 $41,067
T33 Erik van Rooyen -8 64 66 72 74 276 $41,067
T39 Nate Lashley -7 69 70 68 70 277 $30,415
T39 Austin Cook -7 66 70 71 70 277 $30,415
T39 Geoff Ogilvy -7 70 68 69 70 277 $30,415
T39 Aaron Baddeley -7 70 68 69 70 277 $30,415
T39 Gary Woodland -7 67 73 66 71 277 $30,415
T39 Scott Piercy -7 72 65 69 71 277 $30,415
T39 Michael Gligic -7 74 66 70 67 277 $30,415
T46 Ben Martin -6 68 66 73 71 278 $22,818
T46 Seung-Yul Noh -6 71 68 69 70 278 $22,818
T46 Richy Werenski -6 66 73 70 69 278 $22,818
T49 James Hahn -5 67 72 68 72 279 $19,199
T49 Andrew Novak -5 67 72 68 72 279 $19,199
T49 Satoshi Kodaira -5 75 64 69 71 279 $19,199
T49 Chez Reavie -5 68 68 74 69 279 $19,199
T49 Zecheng Dou -5 69 70 71 69 279 $19,199
T49 Austin Eckroat -5 72 67 72 68 279 $19,199
T55 Sebastián Vázquez -4 67 73 67 73 280 $17,787
T55 Cody Gribble -4 68 69 72 71 280 $17,787
T55 Charley Hoffman -4 71 67 68 74 280 $17,787
T55 Jonathan Byrd -4 69 71 70 70 280 $17,787
T55 Carl Yuan -4 69 68 74 69 280 $17,787
T60 Derek Ernst -3 68 69 70 74 281 $16,940
T60 Raul Pereda -3 65 70 70 76 281 $16,940
T60 David Lipsky -3 71 68 72 70 281 $16,940
T60 Cameron Percy -3 70 70 71 70 281 $16,940
T60 Tano Goya -3 64 71 76 70 281 $16,940
T60 Maverick McNealy -3 68 72 74 67 281 $16,940
T66 Nico Echavarria -2 69 70 73 70 282 $16,247
T66 Derek Lamely -2 70 70 73 69 282 $16,247
T66 Lanto Griffin -2 68 69 77 68 282 $16,247
69 Augusto Núñez -1 71 68 74 70 283 $15,939
T70 Trevor Cone E 70 70 69 75 284 $15,708
T70 Bill Haas E 69 71 73 71 284 $15,708
72 Jonas Blixt 3 71 67 72 77 287 $15,477
73 Lee Hodges 4 72 68 79 69 288 $15,323

