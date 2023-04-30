2023 JM Eagle LA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Hannah Green
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who earned a big win at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

Green prevailed in a three-player playoff against Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin, after all three players birdied the par-3 18th in regulation to finish on 9-under 275.

Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin finished a shot out of the playoff, sharing fourth place.

Green won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

JM Eagle LA Championship recap notes

Green picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the third time in her LPGA career and for the first time in four years.

By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 67 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown in California.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hannah Green -9 68 69 69 69 275 $450,000
T2 Xiyu Lin -9 68 74 66 67 275 $242,747
T2 Aditi Ashok -9 66 70 72 67 275 $242,747
T4 Ayaka Furue -8 69 70 72 65 276 $142,497
T4 Ruoning Yin -8 68 73 68 67 276 $142,497
T6 Nelly Korda -7 69 71 70 67 277 $89,094
T6 Hae Ran Ryu -7 67 72 67 71 277 $89,094
T6 Cheyenne Knight -7 68 69 67 73 277 $89,094
T9 Jaravee Boonchant -6 69 72 70 67 278 $65,472
T9 Alison Lee -6 67 71 71 69 278 $65,472
T11 Chella Choi -5 69 71 74 65 279 $55,842
T11 Nasa Hataoka -5 70 71 69 69 279 $55,842
T13 Stacy Lewis -4 72 71 70 67 280 $46,215
T13 Narin An -4 71 70 68 71 280 $46,215
T13 Sarah Kemp -4 70 68 71 71 280 $46,215
T13 Gemma Dryburgh -4 65 76 66 73 280 $46,215
T17 Madelene Sagstrom -3 73 69 73 66 281 $35,608
T17 Hye-Jin Choi -3 69 74 71 67 281 $35,608
T17 Gina Kim -3 71 70 73 67 281 $35,608
T17 Yuna Nishimura -3 68 71 75 67 281 $35,608
T17 Hyo Joo Kim -3 70 70 72 69 281 $35,608
T17 Charley Hull -3 72 70 69 70 281 $35,608
T17 Perrine Delacour -3 69 72 70 70 281 $35,608
T24 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -2 72 69 75 66 282 $29,424
T24 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -2 72 71 67 72 282 $29,424
T24 Ally Ewing -2 71 71 67 73 282 $29,424
T27 Pavarisa Yoktuan -1 69 73 72 69 283 $24,725
T27 Yu-Sang Hou -1 69 74 69 71 283 $24,725
T27 Emma Talley -1 70 72 70 71 283 $24,725
T27 Caroline Inglis -1 66 74 72 71 283 $24,725
T27 Ryann O'Toole -1 68 75 68 72 283 $24,725
T27 Lauren Coughlin -1 70 71 70 72 283 $24,725
T33 Lucy Li E 71 71 75 67 284 $17,562
T33 Ashleigh Buhai E 76 67 73 68 284 $17,562
T33 Amy Yang E 67 73 76 68 284 $17,562
T33 Jennifer Chang E 70 73 72 69 284 $17,562
T33 Yu Liu E 74 67 74 69 284 $17,562
T33 In Kyung Kim E 73 69 71 71 284 $17,562
T33 Wichanee Meechai E 71 71 71 71 284 $17,562
T33 Min Lee E 71 69 73 71 284 $17,562
T33 Hinako Shibuno E 70 72 70 72 284 $17,562
T33 Atthaya Thitikul E 70 73 68 73 284 $17,562
T33 Ines Laklalech E 70 70 70 74 284 $17,562
T44 Jin Young Ko 1 72 68 75 70 285 $11,759
T44 Angel Yin 1 74 69 71 71 285 $11,759
T44 Georgia Hall 1 72 71 71 71 285 $11,759
T44 Lizette Salas 1 70 73 71 71 285 $11,759
T44 Azahara Munoz 1 71 72 70 72 285 $11,759
T44 Eun-Hee Ji 1 71 72 70 72 285 $11,759
T44 Minjee Lee 1 65 76 72 72 285 $11,759
T44 Brittany Lincicome 1 72 68 73 72 285 $11,759
T44 Linnea Strom 1 68 70 74 73 285 $11,759
T53 Minami Katsu 2 70 73 74 69 286 $9,397
T53 Maja Stark 2 71 71 72 72 286 $9,397
T53 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 71 72 69 74 286 $9,397
T53 Pernilla Lindberg 2 67 70 74 75 286 $9,397
T57 Pornanong Phatlum 3 74 69 77 67 287 $8,165
T57 Lauren Hartlage 3 74 69 71 73 287 $8,165
T57 Marina Alex 3 71 72 71 73 287 $8,165
T57 Danielle Kang 3 66 77 71 73 287 $8,165
T61 Linnea Johansson 4 64 75 77 72 288 $7,395
T61 Hyo Joon Jang 4 76 67 72 73 288 $7,395
T61 Daniela Darquea 4 72 71 71 74 288 $7,395
64 Patty Tavatanakit 5 70 70 76 73 289 $7,087
65 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 7 72 71 71 77 291 $6,931
T66 Allison Emrey 9 68 75 78 72 293 $6,702
T66 Celine Borge 9 69 74 74 76 293 $6,702

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.