2023 JM Eagle LA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who earned a big win at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

Green prevailed in a three-player playoff against Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin, after all three players birdied the par-3 18th in regulation to finish on 9-under 275.

Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin finished a shot out of the playoff, sharing fourth place.

Green won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

JM Eagle LA Championship recap notes

Green picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the third time in her LPGA career and for the first time in four years.

By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 67 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown in California.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

