2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is headlined by the likes of Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is set to be a 32-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the country-based team event after a multi-year hiatus.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, completing a great run of events in California.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers in the field for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the players available from the eight competing countries, which qualified based on their lowest combined world ranking.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field

PLAYER COUNTRY Nelly Korda USA Lexi Thompson USA Lilia Vu USA Danielle Kang USA Jin Young Ko Korea Hyo-Joo Kim Korea In Gee Chun Korea Hye Jin Choi Korea Nasa Hataoka Japan Ayaka Furue Japan Yuka Saso Japan Hinako Shibuno Japan Maja Stark Sweden Madelene Sagstrom Sweden Anna Nordqvist Sweden Caroline Hedwall Sweden Georgia Hall England Charley Hull England Jodi Ewart Shadoff England Bronte Law England Atthaya Thitikul Thailand Patty Tavatanakit Thailand Moriya Jutanugarn Thailand Ariya Jutanugarn Thailand Minjee Lee Australia Hannah Green Australia Stephanie Kyriacou Australia Sarah Kemp Australia Xiyu Lin China Ruoning Yin China Yu Liu China Ruixin Liu China

Top 50 players in 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field