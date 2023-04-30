2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field: Players, rankings
LPGA Tour

2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field: Players, rankings

04/30/2023

The 2015 International Crown field
The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is headlined by the likes of Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is set to be a 32-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the country-based team event after a multi-year hiatus.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, completing a great run of events in California.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers in the field for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the players available from the eight competing countries, which qualified based on their lowest combined world ranking.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field

PLAYER COUNTRY
Nelly Korda USA
Lexi Thompson USA
Lilia Vu USA
Danielle Kang USA
Jin Young Ko Korea
Hyo-Joo Kim Korea
In Gee Chun Korea
Hye Jin Choi Korea
Nasa Hataoka Japan
Ayaka Furue Japan
Yuka Saso Japan
Hinako Shibuno Japan
Maja Stark Sweden
Madelene Sagstrom Sweden
Anna Nordqvist Sweden
Caroline Hedwall Sweden
Georgia Hall England
Charley Hull England
Jodi Ewart Shadoff England
Bronte Law England
Atthaya Thitikul Thailand
Patty Tavatanakit Thailand
Moriya Jutanugarn Thailand
Ariya Jutanugarn Thailand
Minjee Lee Australia
Hannah Green Australia
Stephanie Kyriacou Australia
Sarah Kemp Australia
Xiyu Lin China
Ruoning Yin China
Yu Liu China
Ruixin Liu China

Top 50 players in 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field

RANK PLAYER
2 Nelly Korda
3 Jin Young Ko
4 Atthaya Thitikul
5 Minjee Lee
6 Lexi Thompson
9 Hyo-Joo Kim
10 Georgia Hall
11 In Gee Chun
12 Lilia Vu
13 Nasa Hataoka
14 Danielle Kang
16 Charley Hull
17 Xiyu Lin
19 Ayaka Furue
23 Hannah Green
25 Hye Jin Choi
27 Maja Stark
28 Madelene Sagstrom
30 Yuka Saso
32 Ruoning Yin
34 Anna Nordqvist
38 Hinako Shibuno
45 Jodi Ewart Shadoff

