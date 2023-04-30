2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.
The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is headlined by the likes of Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.
This is set to be a 32-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the country-based team event after a multi-year hiatus.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, completing a great run of events in California.
The week-of alternate list is based on the players available from the eight competing countries, which qualified based on their lowest combined world ranking.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|Nelly Korda
|USA
|Lexi Thompson
|USA
|Lilia Vu
|USA
|Danielle Kang
|USA
|Jin Young Ko
|Korea
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|Korea
|In Gee Chun
|Korea
|Hye Jin Choi
|Korea
|Nasa Hataoka
|Japan
|Ayaka Furue
|Japan
|Yuka Saso
|Japan
|Hinako Shibuno
|Japan
|Maja Stark
|Sweden
|Madelene Sagstrom
|Sweden
|Anna Nordqvist
|Sweden
|Caroline Hedwall
|Sweden
|Georgia Hall
|England
|Charley Hull
|England
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|England
|Bronte Law
|England
|Atthaya Thitikul
|Thailand
|Patty Tavatanakit
|Thailand
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|Thailand
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|Thailand
|Minjee Lee
|Australia
|Hannah Green
|Australia
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|Australia
|Sarah Kemp
|Australia
|Xiyu Lin
|China
|Ruoning Yin
|China
|Yu Liu
|China
|Ruixin Liu
|China
Top 50 players in 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|2
|Nelly Korda
|3
|Jin Young Ko
|4
|Atthaya Thitikul
|5
|Minjee Lee
|6
|Lexi Thompson
|9
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|10
|Georgia Hall
|11
|In Gee Chun
|12
|Lilia Vu
|13
|Nasa Hataoka
|14
|Danielle Kang
|16
|Charley Hull
|17
|Xiyu Lin
|19
|Ayaka Furue
|23
|Hannah Green
|25
|Hye Jin Choi
|27
|Maja Stark
|28
|Madelene Sagstrom
|30
|Yuka Saso
|32
|Ruoning Yin
|34
|Anna Nordqvist
|38
|Hinako Shibuno
|45
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff