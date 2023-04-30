2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/30/2023
The 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ben Kohles, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Ledges Golf Club in Huntsville, Ala.

Kohles won with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole in the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Ben Silverman, who made an ill-timed double bogey on the final hole of regulation to force himself into a playoff tied on 13-under 197.

The tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to weather delays.

Frankie Capan and David Skinns finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Kohles won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Kohles earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the AdventHealth Championship.

2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Ben Kohles -13 68 62 67 197 $180,000
2 Ben Silverman -13 66 64 67 197 $90,000
T3 Frankie Capan -12 68 64 66 198 $52,500
T3 David Skinns -12 69 64 65 198 $52,500
T5 Scott Gutschewski -10 68 63 69 200 $36,250
T5 Wade Binfield -10 67 66 67 200 $36,250
T7 Rafael Campos -9 66 66 69 201 $28,625
T7 Wilson Furr -9 70 61 70 201 $28,625
T7 Carter Jenkins -9 66 63 72 201 $28,625
T7 Blayne Barber -9 67 69 65 201 $28,625
T11 Evan Harmeling -8 70 65 67 202 $20,025
T11 Jimmy Stanger -8 70 66 66 202 $20,025
T11 Max Greyserman -8 67 69 66 202 $20,025
T11 Trace Crowe -8 70 64 68 202 $20,025
T11 Dan McCarthy -8 68 68 66 202 $20,025
T11 Pierceson Coody -8 67 64 71 202 $20,025
T17 Dalton Ward -7 67 70 66 203 $13,583
T17 Steven Fisk -7 71 64 68 203 $13,583
T17 Chris Gotterup -7 68 65 70 203 $13,583
T17 Matt McCarty -7 70 64 69 203 $13,583
T17 Jacob Bridgeman -7 70 65 68 203 $13,583
T17 Michael Johnson -7 66 66 71 203 $13,583
T23 Ryan McCormick -6 69 64 71 204 $9,458
T23 Joe Highsmith -6 70 66 68 204 $9,458
T23 Logan McAllister -6 69 66 69 204 $9,458
T23 Jorge Fernández Valdés -6 68 67 69 204 $9,458
T27 Wil Bateman -5 69 67 69 205 $7,063
T27 Chase Parker -5 68 65 72 205 $7,063
T27 Thomas Rosenmueller -5 71 65 69 205 $7,063
T27 Kevin Dougherty -5 69 65 71 205 $7,063
T27 Christopher Petefish -5 67 70 68 205 $7,063
T27 Colin Featherstone -5 69 64 72 205 $7,063
T27 Brendon Jelley -5 71 66 68 205 $7,063
T27 Daniel Miernicki -5 68 67 70 205 $7,063
T35 Spencer Levin -4 65 71 70 206 $5,567
T35 Dawie van der Walt -4 68 69 69 206 $5,567
T35 Danny Walker -4 69 67 70 206 $5,567
T35 T.J. Vogel -4 67 69 70 206 $5,567
T35 Joey Garber -4 67 69 70 206 $5,567
T35 Andrew Kozan -4 67 70 69 206 $5,567
T41 Cole Hammer -3 73 64 70 207 $4,588
T41 Martin Flores -3 70 67 70 207 $4,588
T41 Kris Ventura -3 72 64 71 207 $4,588
T41 Patrick Fishburn -3 68 69 70 207 $4,588
T41 John VanDerLaan -3 69 65 73 207 $4,588
T41 Pontus Nyholm -3 67 67 73 207 $4,588
T41 Bryson Nimmer -3 69 66 72 207 $4,588
T41 Shad Tuten -3 72 64 71 207 $4,588
T41 Abel Gallegos -3 68 69 70 207 $4,588
T41 Jacob Solomon -3 69 68 70 207 $4,588
T41 Matt Ryan -3 68 67 72 207 $4,588
T41 Jake Knapp -3 66 70 71 207 $4,588
T53 Jiri Zuska (a) -2 65 72 71 208 --
T53 Paul Barjon -2 69 68 71 208 $4,180
T53 Willie Mack III -2 71 64 73 208 $4,180
T53 John Augenstein -2 66 69 73 208 $4,180
T53 Alistair Docherty -2 71 65 72 208 $4,180
T53 Taylor Dickson -2 65 69 74 208 $4,180
T53 Nolan Ray -2 69 66 73 208 $4,180
T53 Nelson Ledesma -2 68 69 71 208 $4,180
T61 Thomas Walsh -1 66 69 74 209 $4,050
T61 Trent Phillips -1 69 68 72 209 $4,050
T61 Davis Chatfield -1 66 71 72 209 $4,050
T61 Brandon Harkins -1 69 68 72 209 $4,050
T61 Jared Wolfe -1 70 65 74 209 $4,050
T61 Paul Peterson -1 66 69 74 209 $4,050
T67 Alan Wagner E 70 67 73 210 $3,950
T67 Tim Widing E 67 70 73 210 $3,950
T67 Alex Chiarella E 71 66 73 210 $3,950
T67 Mac Meissner E 73 64 73 210 $3,950
71 Ryan Elmore 1 67 68 76 211 $3,900

