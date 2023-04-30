2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ben Kohles, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Ledges Golf Club in Huntsville, Ala.

Kohles won with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole in the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Ben Silverman, who made an ill-timed double bogey on the final hole of regulation to force himself into a playoff tied on 13-under 197.

The tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to weather delays.

Frankie Capan and David Skinns finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Kohles won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Kohles earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the AdventHealth Championship.

2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

