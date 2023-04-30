2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ben Kohles, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Ledges Golf Club in Huntsville, Ala.
Kohles won with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole in the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Ben Silverman, who made an ill-timed double bogey on the final hole of regulation to force himself into a playoff tied on 13-under 197.
The tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to weather delays.
Frankie Capan and David Skinns finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Kohles won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Kohles earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the AdventHealth Championship.
2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Ben Kohles
|-13
|68
|62
|67
|197
|$180,000
|2
|Ben Silverman
|-13
|66
|64
|67
|197
|$90,000
|T3
|Frankie Capan
|-12
|68
|64
|66
|198
|$52,500
|T3
|David Skinns
|-12
|69
|64
|65
|198
|$52,500
|T5
|Scott Gutschewski
|-10
|68
|63
|69
|200
|$36,250
|T5
|Wade Binfield
|-10
|67
|66
|67
|200
|$36,250
|T7
|Rafael Campos
|-9
|66
|66
|69
|201
|$28,625
|T7
|Wilson Furr
|-9
|70
|61
|70
|201
|$28,625
|T7
|Carter Jenkins
|-9
|66
|63
|72
|201
|$28,625
|T7
|Blayne Barber
|-9
|67
|69
|65
|201
|$28,625
|T11
|Evan Harmeling
|-8
|70
|65
|67
|202
|$20,025
|T11
|Jimmy Stanger
|-8
|70
|66
|66
|202
|$20,025
|T11
|Max Greyserman
|-8
|67
|69
|66
|202
|$20,025
|T11
|Trace Crowe
|-8
|70
|64
|68
|202
|$20,025
|T11
|Dan McCarthy
|-8
|68
|68
|66
|202
|$20,025
|T11
|Pierceson Coody
|-8
|67
|64
|71
|202
|$20,025
|T17
|Dalton Ward
|-7
|67
|70
|66
|203
|$13,583
|T17
|Steven Fisk
|-7
|71
|64
|68
|203
|$13,583
|T17
|Chris Gotterup
|-7
|68
|65
|70
|203
|$13,583
|T17
|Matt McCarty
|-7
|70
|64
|69
|203
|$13,583
|T17
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-7
|70
|65
|68
|203
|$13,583
|T17
|Michael Johnson
|-7
|66
|66
|71
|203
|$13,583
|T23
|Ryan McCormick
|-6
|69
|64
|71
|204
|$9,458
|T23
|Joe Highsmith
|-6
|70
|66
|68
|204
|$9,458
|T23
|Logan McAllister
|-6
|69
|66
|69
|204
|$9,458
|T23
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-6
|68
|67
|69
|204
|$9,458
|T27
|Wil Bateman
|-5
|69
|67
|69
|205
|$7,063
|T27
|Chase Parker
|-5
|68
|65
|72
|205
|$7,063
|T27
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-5
|71
|65
|69
|205
|$7,063
|T27
|Kevin Dougherty
|-5
|69
|65
|71
|205
|$7,063
|T27
|Christopher Petefish
|-5
|67
|70
|68
|205
|$7,063
|T27
|Colin Featherstone
|-5
|69
|64
|72
|205
|$7,063
|T27
|Brendon Jelley
|-5
|71
|66
|68
|205
|$7,063
|T27
|Daniel Miernicki
|-5
|68
|67
|70
|205
|$7,063
|T35
|Spencer Levin
|-4
|65
|71
|70
|206
|$5,567
|T35
|Dawie van der Walt
|-4
|68
|69
|69
|206
|$5,567
|T35
|Danny Walker
|-4
|69
|67
|70
|206
|$5,567
|T35
|T.J. Vogel
|-4
|67
|69
|70
|206
|$5,567
|T35
|Joey Garber
|-4
|67
|69
|70
|206
|$5,567
|T35
|Andrew Kozan
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|206
|$5,567
|T41
|Cole Hammer
|-3
|73
|64
|70
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Martin Flores
|-3
|70
|67
|70
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Kris Ventura
|-3
|72
|64
|71
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Patrick Fishburn
|-3
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|John VanDerLaan
|-3
|69
|65
|73
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Pontus Nyholm
|-3
|67
|67
|73
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Bryson Nimmer
|-3
|69
|66
|72
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Shad Tuten
|-3
|72
|64
|71
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Abel Gallegos
|-3
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Jacob Solomon
|-3
|69
|68
|70
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Matt Ryan
|-3
|68
|67
|72
|207
|$4,588
|T41
|Jake Knapp
|-3
|66
|70
|71
|207
|$4,588
|T53
|Jiri Zuska (a)
|-2
|65
|72
|71
|208
|--
|T53
|Paul Barjon
|-2
|69
|68
|71
|208
|$4,180
|T53
|Willie Mack III
|-2
|71
|64
|73
|208
|$4,180
|T53
|John Augenstein
|-2
|66
|69
|73
|208
|$4,180
|T53
|Alistair Docherty
|-2
|71
|65
|72
|208
|$4,180
|T53
|Taylor Dickson
|-2
|65
|69
|74
|208
|$4,180
|T53
|Nolan Ray
|-2
|69
|66
|73
|208
|$4,180
|T53
|Nelson Ledesma
|-2
|68
|69
|71
|208
|$4,180
|T61
|Thomas Walsh
|-1
|66
|69
|74
|209
|$4,050
|T61
|Trent Phillips
|-1
|69
|68
|72
|209
|$4,050
|T61
|Davis Chatfield
|-1
|66
|71
|72
|209
|$4,050
|T61
|Brandon Harkins
|-1
|69
|68
|72
|209
|$4,050
|T61
|Jared Wolfe
|-1
|70
|65
|74
|209
|$4,050
|T61
|Paul Peterson
|-1
|66
|69
|74
|209
|$4,050
|T67
|Alan Wagner
|E
|70
|67
|73
|210
|$3,950
|T67
|Tim Widing
|E
|67
|70
|73
|210
|$3,950
|T67
|Alex Chiarella
|E
|71
|66
|73
|210
|$3,950
|T67
|Mac Meissner
|E
|73
|64
|73
|210
|$3,950
|71
|Ryan Elmore
|1
|67
|68
|76
|211
|$3,900