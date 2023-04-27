2023 JM Eagle LA Championship live streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock
LPGA Tour

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship live streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

04/27/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship is the eighth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of JM Eagle LA Championship action.

You can watch the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 12 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. NBC Sports has weekend afternoon coverage, and Peacock has an exclusive hour before Golf Channel and NBC broadcast TV coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as through Peacock.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 27

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.