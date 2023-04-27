2023 JM Eagle LA Championship live streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship is the eighth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of JM Eagle LA Championship action.

You can watch the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 12 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. NBC Sports has weekend afternoon coverage, and Peacock has an exclusive hour before Golf Channel and NBC broadcast TV coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as through Peacock.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 30