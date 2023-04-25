2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner's share, prize money
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner's share, prize money

04/25/2023
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse is set for $7.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark and more of the world's best players. Jon Rahm is the prior champion.

The 144-player field competes in an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

This is the 28th PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 29.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,386,000
2 $839,300
3 $531,300
4 $377,300
5 $315,700
6 $279,125
7 $259,875
8 $240,625
9 $225,225
10 $209,825
11 $194,425
12 $179,025
13 $163,625
14 $148,225
15 $140,525
16 $132,825
17 $125,125
18 $117,425
19 $109,725
20 $102,025
21 $94,325
22 $86,625
23 $80,465
24 $74,305
25 $68,145
26 $61,985
27 $59,675
28 $57,365
29 $55,055
30 $52,745
31 $50,435
32 $48,125
33 $45,815
34 $43,890
35 $41,965
36 $40,040
37 $38,115
38 $36,575
39 $35,035
40 $33,495
41 $31,955
42 $30,415
43 $28,875
44 $27,335
45 $25,795
46 $24,255
47 $22,715
48 $21,483
49 $20,405
50 $19,789
51 $19,327
52 $18,865
53 $18,557
54 $18,249
55 $18,095
56 $17,941
57 $17,787
58 $17,633
59 $17,479
60 $17,325
61 $17,171
62 $17,017
63 $16,863
64 $16,709
65 $16,555

