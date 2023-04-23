2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payout is from the $8.6 million purse, with 70 professional players in 35 teams who complete four rounds at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize pool is at $2,485,400 (with $1,242,700 to each player on the team), with the second-place finisher taking home $1,014,800 ($507,400 each) in PGA Tour prize money today. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 14.45 percent of the purse to the winners individually, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place players, which is $34,572 ($17,286 each).

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Keith Mitchell and more. It's a tight leaderboard heading into the final round, with many teams who can win.

This tournament started with 160 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans from the correct 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 33 teams and ties, with every team able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event will each get 400 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the 2023 PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money, winner's share, first-place payout