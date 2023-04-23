2023 The Chevron Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 The Chevron Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 The Chevron Championship prize money payout is from the $5.1 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of The Chevron Championship prize pool is at $765,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $479,680. The Chevron Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $11,555 .

The Chevron Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Angel Yin, Brooke Henderson and more.

The LPGA Tour logo

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 68 players can improve in the final round. Two amateurs made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 The Chevron Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 600 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 The Chevron Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $765,000
2 $479,680
3 $347,974
4 $269,184
5 $216,665
6 $177,270
7 $148,381
8 $130,000
9 $116,869
10 $106,363
11 $98,480
12 $91,917
13 $86,138
14 $80,886
15 $76,159
16 $71,957
17 $68,282
18 $65,131
19 $62,506
20 $60,401
21 $58,303
22 $56,199
23 $54,101
24 $52,000
25 $50,161
26 $48,325
27 $46,483
28 $44,644
29 $42,808
30 $41,231
31 $39,655
32 $38,078
33 $36,504
34 $34,928
35 $33,616
36 $32,302
37 $30,991
38 $29,676
39 $28,362
40 $27,313
41 $26,264
42 $25,214
43 $24,159
44 $23,110
45 $22,323
46 $21,534
47 $20,747
48 $19,957
49 $19,170
50 $18,383
51 $17,859
52 $17,334
53 $16,807
54 $16,285
55 $15,758
56 $15,230
57 $14,708
58 $14,181
59 $13,659
60 $13,132
61 $12,869
62 $12,604
63 $12,342
64 $12,083
65 $11,817
66 $11,555

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.