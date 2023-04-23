2023 LIV Golf Adelaide final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned the LIV Golf win at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

Gooch shot a final-round 73 to complete a rout of a win that turned out to be a three-stroke margin on 19-under 197, with Anirban Lahiri finishing in second place.

Cameron Tringale, Cam Smith, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez finished tied for third place on 15-under total.

Gooch won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Adelaide recap notes

Gooch earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the fourth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by one shot, with the four team members (Perez, Reed, Peter Uihalein and Dustin Johnson) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Range Goats earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next week in Singapore.

2023 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details