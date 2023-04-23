2023 LIV Golf Adelaide final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LIV Golf

2023 LIV Golf Adelaide final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/23/2023
Golf News Net
The LIV Golf logo
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned the LIV Golf win at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

Gooch shot a final-round 73 to complete a rout of a win that turned out to be a three-stroke margin on 19-under 197, with Anirban Lahiri finishing in second place.

Cameron Tringale, Cam Smith, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez finished tied for third place on 15-under total.

Gooch won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Adelaide recap notes

Gooch earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the fourth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by one shot, with the four team members (Perez, Reed, Peter Uihalein and Dustin Johnson) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Range Goats earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next week in Singapore.

2023 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Talor Gooch -19 62 62 73 197 $4,000,000
2 Anirban Lahiri -16 69 66 65 200 $2,125,000
T3 Cameron Tringale -15 69 65 67 201 $1,081,250
T3 Patrick Reed -15 71 65 65 201 $1,081,250
T3 Cameron Smith -15 69 66 66 201 $1,081,250
T3 Pat Perez -15 67 67 67 201 $1,081,250
T7 Peter Uihlein -14 68 68 66 202 $626,667
T7 Dean Burmester -14 66 69 67 202 $626,667
T7 Charl Schwartzel -14 68 66 68 202 $626,667
10 Dustin Johnson -13 71 65 67 203 $560,000
T11 Sergio Garcia -12 68 68 68 204 $298,800
T11 Phil Mickelson -12 70 65 69 204 $298,800
T11 Kevin Na -12 68 69 67 204 $298,800
T11 Henrik Stenson -12 68 68 68 204 $298,800
T11 Bubba Watson -12 70 67 67 204 $298,800
T11 Louis Oosthuizen -12 68 66 70 204 $298,800
T11 Jason Kokrak -12 68 71 65 204 $298,800
T11 Brooks Koepka -12 69 65 70 204 $298,800
T11 Harold Varner III -12 71 64 69 204 $298,800
T11 Abraham Ancer -12 69 65 70 204 $298,800
T21 Charles Howell III -11 69 69 67 205 $174,000
T21 Marc Leishman -11 71 69 65 205 $174,000
T21 Sebastián Muñoz -11 73 65 67 205 $174,000
T24 Danny Lee -10 67 71 68 206 $167,000
T24 Chase Koepka -10 70 70 66 206 $167,000
T26 Ian Poulter -9 72 69 66 207 $161,000
T26 Brendan Steele -9 67 71 69 207 $161,000
T26 Mito Pereira -9 72 66 69 207 $161,000
T26 Bryson DeChambeau -9 73 65 69 207 $161,000
T30 Bernd Wiesberger -8 67 70 71 208 $155,000
T30 Joaquin Niemann -8 70 68 70 208 $155,000
T32 Richard Bland -7 66 71 72 209 $149,000
T32 Thomas Pieters -7 71 68 70 209 $149,000
T32 David Puig -7 70 67 72 209 $149,000
T32 James Piot -7 69 74 66 209 $149,000
T36 Graeme McDowell -6 67 69 74 210 $142,000
T36 Lee Westwood -6 71 69 70 210 $142,000
T36 Carlos Ortiz -6 73 66 71 210 $142,000
39 Paul Casey -4 71 70 71 212 $138,000
T40 Branden Grace -3 74 65 74 213 $135,000
T40 Scott Vincent -3 68 74 71 213 $135,000
42 Matt Jones -2 72 73 69 214 $132,000
43 Jediah Morgan -1 76 71 68 215 $130,000
T44 Matthew Wolff E 72 72 72 216 $127,000
T44 Eugenio Chacarra E 74 70 72 216 $127,000
46 Martin Kaymer 7 75 77 71 223 $124,000
47 Sihwan Kim 14 84 71 75 230 $122,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.