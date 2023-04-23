2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Gutschewski, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Gutschewski earned a playoff win over Logan McAllister, with both players finishing the 72-hole event at 21-under 263. In the playoff, Gutschewski made a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to lock up the win on the par-4 18th.

Ben Silverman and Chase Seiffert finished in a share of third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Gutschewski won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Gutschewski earned 12.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in Alabama with the HomeTown Lenders Championship.

2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

