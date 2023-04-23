2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

04/23/2023
The 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Gutschewski, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Gutschewski earned a playoff win over Logan McAllister, with both players finishing the 72-hole event at 21-under 263. In the playoff, Gutschewski made a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to lock up the win on the par-4 18th.

Ben Silverman and Chase Seiffert finished in a share of third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Gutschewski won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Gutschewski earned 12.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in Alabama with the HomeTown Lenders Championship.

2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Scott Gutschewski -21 67 66 62 68 263 $180,000
2 Logan McAllister -21 63 65 69 66 263 $108,000
T3 Ben Silverman -20 64 66 66 68 264 $58,000
T3 Chase Seiffert -20 65 65 65 69 264 $58,000
T5 Jake Knapp -19 67 69 67 62 265 $36,500
T5 Chris Gotterup -19 65 65 68 67 265 $36,500
T5 Kevin Dougherty -19 64 62 68 71 265 $36,500
T8 Pierceson Coody -18 71 64 66 65 266 $28,000
T8 John VanDerLaan -18 66 65 69 66 266 $28,000
T8 Rhein Gibson -18 69 67 64 66 266 $28,000
T8 Nicholas Lindheim -18 65 68 64 69 266 $28,000
T12 Chandler Phillips -17 70 62 72 63 267 $22,000
T12 Tommy Gainey -17 65 65 66 71 267 $22,000
T14 Carter Jenkins -16 65 67 70 66 268 $18,500
T14 Jacob Bridgeman -16 67 66 68 67 268 $18,500
T16 Mac Meissner -15 71 59 69 70 269 $16,500
T16 Patrick Cover -15 63 66 69 71 269 $16,500
T18 Ryan Blaum -14 70 66 67 67 270 $13,500
T18 Wil Bateman -14 70 64 67 69 270 $13,500
T18 Davis Chatfield -14 64 70 67 69 270 $13,500
T18 Patrick Fishburn -14 64 67 69 70 270 $13,500
T22 Jimmy Stanger -13 70 66 68 67 271 $8,866
T22 Frankie Capan -13 66 65 70 70 271 $8,866
T22 Matt McCarty -13 66 67 68 70 271 $8,866
T22 Alex Chiarella -13 71 62 68 70 271 $8,866
T22 Martin Flores -13 68 66 67 70 271 $8,866
T22 Jorge Fernández Valdés -13 70 64 67 70 271 $8,866
T22 Max Greyserman -13 67 67 66 71 271 $8,866
T22 Alejandro Tosti -13 68 66 66 71 271 $8,866
T30 Brandon Crick -12 66 70 69 67 272 $6,617
T30 Michael Johnson -12 71 65 68 68 272 $6,617
T30 Colin Featherstone -12 67 66 68 71 272 $6,617
T33 Isaiah Salinda -11 64 71 72 66 273 $5,850
T33 Andrew Kozan -11 66 66 70 71 273 $5,850
T33 Shad Tuten -11 67 69 65 72 273 $5,850
T36 Steven Fisk -10 69 67 70 68 274 $4,750
T36 Jackson Suber -10 63 67 75 69 274 $4,750
T36 Michael Gellerman -10 67 68 70 69 274 $4,750
T36 Norman Xiong -10 68 68 68 70 274 $4,750
T36 Joe Highsmith -10 71 62 69 72 274 $4,750
T36 Roger Sloan -10 65 70 65 74 274 $4,750
T42 Rafael Campos -9 67 67 70 71 275 $3,600
T42 Jared Wolfe -9 65 70 69 71 275 $3,600
T42 Paul Peterson -9 67 69 68 71 275 $3,600
T42 Jacob Solomon -9 67 68 67 73 275 $3,600
T42 Spencer Ralston -9 67 66 69 73 275 $3,600
T47 John Augenstein -8 64 69 76 67 276 $2,925
T47 Spencer Levin -8 68 67 70 71 276 $2,925
T47 KK Limbhasut -8 69 66 70 71 276 $2,925
T47 Dawie van der Walt -8 68 68 69 71 276 $2,925
T47 Ryan McCormick -8 69 66 69 72 276 $2,925
T47 David Skinns -8 69 65 69 73 276 $2,925
T53 Andrew Yun -7 67 66 74 70 277 $2,700
T53 Willie Mack III -7 69 65 73 70 277 $2,700
T53 Bo Hoag -7 68 66 73 70 277 $2,700
T53 Billy Tom Sargent -7 65 69 72 71 277 $2,700
T53 Trace Crowe -7 70 64 69 74 277 $2,700
T53 Brandon Hagy -7 67 66 69 75 277 $2,700
T59 Michael Visacki -6 69 67 75 67 278 $2,600
T59 Jared Sawada -6 69 67 71 71 278 $2,600
T59 Bronson Burgoon -6 64 67 70 77 278 $2,600
T62 Jim Knous -5 68 68 70 73 279 $2,550
T62 Trent Phillips -5 69 67 68 75 279 $2,550
T64 Zack Fischer -3 65 68 77 71 281 $2,510
T64 Pontus Nyholm -3 68 65 72 76 281 $2,510
66 Scott Stevens 3 66 68 76 77 287 $2,480

