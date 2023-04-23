2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Gutschewski, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Gutschewski earned a playoff win over Logan McAllister, with both players finishing the 72-hole event at 21-under 263. In the playoff, Gutschewski made a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to lock up the win on the par-4 18th.
Ben Silverman and Chase Seiffert finished in a share of third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Gutschewski won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Gutschewski earned 12.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in Alabama with the HomeTown Lenders Championship.
2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Scott Gutschewski
|-21
|67
|66
|62
|68
|263
|$180,000
|2
|Logan McAllister
|-21
|63
|65
|69
|66
|263
|$108,000
|T3
|Ben Silverman
|-20
|64
|66
|66
|68
|264
|$58,000
|T3
|Chase Seiffert
|-20
|65
|65
|65
|69
|264
|$58,000
|T5
|Jake Knapp
|-19
|67
|69
|67
|62
|265
|$36,500
|T5
|Chris Gotterup
|-19
|65
|65
|68
|67
|265
|$36,500
|T5
|Kevin Dougherty
|-19
|64
|62
|68
|71
|265
|$36,500
|T8
|Pierceson Coody
|-18
|71
|64
|66
|65
|266
|$28,000
|T8
|John VanDerLaan
|-18
|66
|65
|69
|66
|266
|$28,000
|T8
|Rhein Gibson
|-18
|69
|67
|64
|66
|266
|$28,000
|T8
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-18
|65
|68
|64
|69
|266
|$28,000
|T12
|Chandler Phillips
|-17
|70
|62
|72
|63
|267
|$22,000
|T12
|Tommy Gainey
|-17
|65
|65
|66
|71
|267
|$22,000
|T14
|Carter Jenkins
|-16
|65
|67
|70
|66
|268
|$18,500
|T14
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-16
|67
|66
|68
|67
|268
|$18,500
|T16
|Mac Meissner
|-15
|71
|59
|69
|70
|269
|$16,500
|T16
|Patrick Cover
|-15
|63
|66
|69
|71
|269
|$16,500
|T18
|Ryan Blaum
|-14
|70
|66
|67
|67
|270
|$13,500
|T18
|Wil Bateman
|-14
|70
|64
|67
|69
|270
|$13,500
|T18
|Davis Chatfield
|-14
|64
|70
|67
|69
|270
|$13,500
|T18
|Patrick Fishburn
|-14
|64
|67
|69
|70
|270
|$13,500
|T22
|Jimmy Stanger
|-13
|70
|66
|68
|67
|271
|$8,866
|T22
|Frankie Capan
|-13
|66
|65
|70
|70
|271
|$8,866
|T22
|Matt McCarty
|-13
|66
|67
|68
|70
|271
|$8,866
|T22
|Alex Chiarella
|-13
|71
|62
|68
|70
|271
|$8,866
|T22
|Martin Flores
|-13
|68
|66
|67
|70
|271
|$8,866
|T22
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-13
|70
|64
|67
|70
|271
|$8,866
|T22
|Max Greyserman
|-13
|67
|67
|66
|71
|271
|$8,866
|T22
|Alejandro Tosti
|-13
|68
|66
|66
|71
|271
|$8,866
|T30
|Brandon Crick
|-12
|66
|70
|69
|67
|272
|$6,617
|T30
|Michael Johnson
|-12
|71
|65
|68
|68
|272
|$6,617
|T30
|Colin Featherstone
|-12
|67
|66
|68
|71
|272
|$6,617
|T33
|Isaiah Salinda
|-11
|64
|71
|72
|66
|273
|$5,850
|T33
|Andrew Kozan
|-11
|66
|66
|70
|71
|273
|$5,850
|T33
|Shad Tuten
|-11
|67
|69
|65
|72
|273
|$5,850
|T36
|Steven Fisk
|-10
|69
|67
|70
|68
|274
|$4,750
|T36
|Jackson Suber
|-10
|63
|67
|75
|69
|274
|$4,750
|T36
|Michael Gellerman
|-10
|67
|68
|70
|69
|274
|$4,750
|T36
|Norman Xiong
|-10
|68
|68
|68
|70
|274
|$4,750
|T36
|Joe Highsmith
|-10
|71
|62
|69
|72
|274
|$4,750
|T36
|Roger Sloan
|-10
|65
|70
|65
|74
|274
|$4,750
|T42
|Rafael Campos
|-9
|67
|67
|70
|71
|275
|$3,600
|T42
|Jared Wolfe
|-9
|65
|70
|69
|71
|275
|$3,600
|T42
|Paul Peterson
|-9
|67
|69
|68
|71
|275
|$3,600
|T42
|Jacob Solomon
|-9
|67
|68
|67
|73
|275
|$3,600
|T42
|Spencer Ralston
|-9
|67
|66
|69
|73
|275
|$3,600
|T47
|John Augenstein
|-8
|64
|69
|76
|67
|276
|$2,925
|T47
|Spencer Levin
|-8
|68
|67
|70
|71
|276
|$2,925
|T47
|KK Limbhasut
|-8
|69
|66
|70
|71
|276
|$2,925
|T47
|Dawie van der Walt
|-8
|68
|68
|69
|71
|276
|$2,925
|T47
|Ryan McCormick
|-8
|69
|66
|69
|72
|276
|$2,925
|T47
|David Skinns
|-8
|69
|65
|69
|73
|276
|$2,925
|T53
|Andrew Yun
|-7
|67
|66
|74
|70
|277
|$2,700
|T53
|Willie Mack III
|-7
|69
|65
|73
|70
|277
|$2,700
|T53
|Bo Hoag
|-7
|68
|66
|73
|70
|277
|$2,700
|T53
|Billy Tom Sargent
|-7
|65
|69
|72
|71
|277
|$2,700
|T53
|Trace Crowe
|-7
|70
|64
|69
|74
|277
|$2,700
|T53
|Brandon Hagy
|-7
|67
|66
|69
|75
|277
|$2,700
|T59
|Michael Visacki
|-6
|69
|67
|75
|67
|278
|$2,600
|T59
|Jared Sawada
|-6
|69
|67
|71
|71
|278
|$2,600
|T59
|Bronson Burgoon
|-6
|64
|67
|70
|77
|278
|$2,600
|T62
|Jim Knous
|-5
|68
|68
|70
|73
|279
|$2,550
|T62
|Trent Phillips
|-5
|69
|67
|68
|75
|279
|$2,550
|T64
|Zack Fischer
|-3
|65
|68
|77
|71
|281
|$2,510
|T64
|Pontus Nyholm
|-3
|68
|65
|72
|76
|281
|$2,510
|66
|Scott Stevens
|3
|66
|68
|76
|77
|287
|$2,480