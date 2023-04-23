2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The JM Eagle LA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the back half of two events in the Los Angeles area.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking a new sponsor for this tournament, played on one of the best courses on the LPGA Tour.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. In Kyung im and Kiira Riihijarvi are the first two alternates on the list.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Brittany Altomare Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Jennifer Chang Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Chella Choi Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Paula Creamer Daniela Darquea Perrine Delacour Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Dana Fall Maria Fassi Ayaka Furue Isi Gabsa Luna Sobron Galmes Julieta Granada Hannah Green Natalie Gulbis Georgia Hall Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Muni He Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Daniela Holmqvist Yu-Sang Hou Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Eun Hee Ji Linnea Johansson Moriya Jutanugarn Ariya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Sarah Kemp Cristie Kerr Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim Sei Young Kim In Kyung Kim Grace Kim Gina Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Jin Young Ko Nelly Korda Jessica Korda Aline Krauter Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Ines Laklalech Bronte Law Maude-Aimee Leblanc Minjee Lee Andrea Lee Alison Lee Min Lee Stacy Lewis Lucy Li Heather Lin Xiyu Lin Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Siyun Liu Yan Liu Yu Liu Ruixin Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Yealimi Noh Ryann O'Toole Alexa Pano Sung Hyun Park Annie Park Kum-Kang Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Pornanong Phatlum Valery Plata Mel Reid Riley Rennell Paula Reto Kiira Riihijarvi Pauline Roussin So Yeon Ryu Hae Ran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Lizette Salas Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Sophia Schubert Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Jennifer Song Maja Stark Marissa Steen Lauren Stephenson Linnea Strom Ellinor Sudow Jasmine Suwannapura Maddie Szeryk Emma Talley Kelly Tan Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Gabriella Then Atthaya Thitikul Mariajo Uribe Albane Valenzuela Natthakritta Vongtaveelap Lilia Vu Samantha Wagner Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Amy Yang Angel Yin Ruoning Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field