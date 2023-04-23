2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field: Players, rankings
The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The JM Eagle LA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the back half of two events in the Los Angeles area.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking a new sponsor for this tournament, played on one of the best courses on the LPGA Tour.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. In Kyung im and Kiira Riihijarvi are the first two alternates on the list.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Brittany Altomare
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Jennifer Chang
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Chella Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Paula Creamer
Daniela Darquea
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Dana Fall
Maria Fassi
Ayaka Furue
Isi Gabsa
Luna Sobron Galmes
Julieta Granada
Hannah Green
Natalie Gulbis
Georgia Hall
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Daniela Holmqvist
Yu-Sang Hou
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Eun Hee Ji
Linnea Johansson
Moriya Jutanugarn
Ariya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Sarah Kemp
Cristie Kerr
Megan Khang
Hyo Joo Kim
Sei Young Kim
In Kyung Kim
Grace Kim
Gina Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Jin Young Ko
Nelly Korda
Jessica Korda
Aline Krauter
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Ines Laklalech
Bronte Law
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Minjee Lee
Andrea Lee
Alison Lee
Min Lee
Stacy Lewis
Lucy Li
Heather Lin
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Siyun Liu
Yan Liu
Yu Liu
Ruixin Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Yealimi Noh
Ryann O'Toole
Alexa Pano
Sung Hyun Park
Annie Park
Kum-Kang Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Pornanong Phatlum
Valery Plata
Mel Reid
Riley Rennell
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Pauline Roussin
So Yeon Ryu
Hae Ran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Lizette Salas
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Sophia Schubert
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Jennifer Song
Maja Stark
Marissa Steen
Lauren Stephenson
Linnea Strom
Ellinor Sudow
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Emma Talley
Kelly Tan
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Gabriella Then
Atthaya Thitikul
Mariajo Uribe
Albane Valenzuela
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
Lilia Vu
Samantha Wagner
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Amy Yang
Angel Yin
Ruoning Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship field

RANK PLAYER
2 Nelly Korda
3 Jin Young Ko
4 Minjee Lee
5 Atthaya Thitikul
7 Brooke Henderson
8 Celine Boutier
9 Hyo-Joo Kim
10 Georgia Hall
12 Lilia Vu
13 Nasa Hataoka
14 Danielle Kang
15 Leona Maguire
16 Charley Hull
17 Xiyu Lin
18 Ashleigh Buhai
19 Ayaka Furue
20 Jennifer Kupcho
24 Hannah Green
25 Hye Jin Choi
26 Maja Stark
27 Jessica Korda
28 Madelene Sagstrom
29 Megan Khang
30 Ruoning Yin
31 Yuka Saso
32 Sei Young Kim
33 Andrea Lee
34 Allisen Corpuz
36 Ally Ewing
39 Hinako Shibuno
41 Gaby Lopez
42 Carlota Ciganda
46 Jodi Ewart Shadoff
48 Eun-Hee Ji
49 Mina Harigae
50 Marina Alex

