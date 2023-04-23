2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Romo, who earned the win at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

On Sunday, Romo scored 40 modified Stableford points in the celebrity format, which was good enough to win the event by five points on 107 points.

Former ATP tennis player Mardy Fish finished as the runner-up on 102 total points.

Annika Sorenstam finished in third place on 101 points, with Mark Mulder finishing on 100 points.

Romom won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Mark Hensby won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.

2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details