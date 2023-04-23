2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/23/2023
The 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Romo, who earned the win at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

On Sunday, Romo scored 40 modified Stableford points in the celebrity format, which was good enough to win the event by five points on 107 points.

Former ATP tennis player Mardy Fish finished as the runner-up on 102 total points.

Annika Sorenstam finished in third place on 101 points, with Mark Mulder finishing on 100 points.

Romom won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Mark Hensby won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.

2023 Invited Celebrity Classic celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TOT MONEY
1 Tony Romo 107 $100,000
2 Mardy Fish 102 $50,000
3 Annika Sorenstam 101 $30,000
4 Mark Mulder 100 $25,000
5 Justin Williams 97 $20,000
6 John Smoltz 94 $17,000
T7 Mike Modano 89 $15,000
T7 Jeremy Roenick 89 $15,000
T9 Brian McCann 87 $12,500
T9 Cody Ross 87 $12,500
11 Taylor Twellman 86 $11,000
T12 Derek Lowe 85 $3,333
T12 Jon Lester 85 $3,333
T12 Jack Wagner 85 $3,333
T15 Kevin Millar 84 --
T15 Wells Adams 84 --
T15 Brian Urlacher 84 --
18 Robbie Gould 83 --
T19 Blair O'Neal 82 --
T19 Joe Carter 82 --
21 Robbie Amell 78 --
T22 Alfonso Ribeiro 77 --
T22 Jack Sock 77 --
T24 Albert Pujols 75 --
T24 Mike Flaskey 75 --
26 Tim Wakefield 74 --
27 Pudge Rodriquez 73 --
T28 Ben Higgins 69 --
T28 Clay Buchholz 69 --
30 Tim Brown 66 --
31 Mark DeRosa 62 --
32 Vince Carter 59 --
33 Emmitt Smith 36 --
T34 Greg Maddux 44 --
T34 AJ Pierzynski 44 --
36 Roger Clemens 42 --
37 Marcus Allen 35 --
38 Reggie Bush 32 --
39 Larry The Cable Guy 31 --
40 DeMarcus Ware 30 --

