2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
04/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Max Homa
The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., welcoming 160 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the lone PGA Tour team event played leading into the PGA Championship in a few weeks.

The tournament has seen some great duos win in recent memory, including the defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are betting favorite

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds show the betting favorites this week are the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who come into the week at +325 betting odds. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa are next best at 9-to-1.

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel are at 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell are at 12-to-1.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans first looks

Theegala and Suh have a lot of the energy needed and aggressive play that is a must-have to win here.

Thorbjorn Olesen has already won on the DP World Tour this year, and Nicolai Hojgaard has been playing well recently.

Sam Saunders, who has been showing well on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Eric Cole could be really interesting longshots.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Cantlay/Schauffele 325
Morikawa/Homa 900
Horschel/Burns 1000
Im/Mitchell 1200
T Kim/Si Woo Kim 1400
Kitayama/Montgomery 2200
Theegala/Suh 2200
Clark/Hossler 2800
Buckley/Spaun 3300
Dahmen/McCarthy 4000
SH Kim/An 4000
Detry/Perez 4500
Hojgaard/Olesen 4500
A Fitzpatrick/M Fitzpatrick 5000
English/Hoge 5000
Hadwin/Taylor 5000
Moore/NeSmith 6000
Hardy/Riley 6500
Hodges/Shelton 6500
Lipsky/Rai 6500
Gordon/Thompson 7000
Mullinax/Stallings 7000
Bramlett/Wu 7500
Kizzire/Todd 8000
Shinkwin/Wallace 9000
Bhatia/Hall 10000
Gerard/Griffin 10000
Palmer/Piercy 10000
List/Norlander 11000
Redman/Ryder 11000
Daffue/Van Rooyen 12500
Hadley/Martin 12500
Tarren/Taylor 12500
Blixt/Lingmerth 17500
Brehm/Hubbard 17500
Duncan/Lebioda 17500
Johnson/Stricker 17500
Cole/Saunders 20000
Hickok/Ghim 20000
Lower/Wu 20000
Merritt/Streb 20000
Garnett/Sigg 22500
Gligic/Pendrith 22500
Higgs/Smotherman 22500
McGreevy/Stevens 22500
Norrman/Schwab 22500
Donald/Molinari 25000
Kim/Noh 25000
Eckroat/Harrington 27500
Alexander/Yuan 30000
Armour/Herman 30000
Baddeley/Endycott 30000
Blair/Dou 30000
Chappell/Dufner 30000
Cone/Novak 30000
Frittelli/Schmid 30000
Grant/Roy 30000
Hoffman/Watney 30000
Kraft/Tway 30000
Westmoreland/Young 30000
Cook/Landry 35000
Goya/Werbylo 35000
Gribble/Haley 35000
Ramey/Trainer 35000
Byrd/Haas 40000
Gomez/Nunez 40000
Knox/Stuard 40000
McGirt/Stroud 40000
O'Hair/Matthews 40000
Amin/Thompson 50000
Bae/Kang 50000
Barnes/Stanley 50000
Brown/Werenski 50000
Bryan/Murray 50000
Chalmers/Percy 50000
Collins/Trahan 50000
Ogilvy/Stadler 50000
Points/Walker 50000
Daly/Duval 100000
Ernst/Garrigus 100000

