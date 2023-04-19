2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., welcoming 160 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the lone PGA Tour team event played leading into the PGA Championship in a few weeks.

The tournament has seen some great duos win in recent memory, including the defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are betting favorite

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds show the betting favorites this week are the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who come into the week at +325 betting odds. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa are next best at 9-to-1.

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel are at 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell are at 12-to-1.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans first looks

Theegala and Suh have a lot of the energy needed and aggressive play that is a must-have to win here.

Thorbjorn Olesen has already won on the DP World Tour this year, and Nicolai Hojgaard has been playing well recently.

Sam Saunders, who has been showing well on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Eric Cole could be really interesting longshots.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting odds: Outright winner