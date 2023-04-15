2023 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2023 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/15/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Grace Kim
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN

The 2023 Lotte Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Grace Kim, who earned a big win at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

Kim earned her first LPGA Tour win with a playoff win over Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung after all three players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 12-under 276.

In the first hole of the playoff, the Australian Kim made a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to become a first-time LPGA winner.

Peiyun Chien and Linnea Strom finished a shot out of the playoff, in a share of fourth place.

Kim won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Lotte Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA career.

By winning the event, Kim earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 The Chevron Championship in Texas.

2023 Lotte Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Grace Kim -12 71 67 70 68 276 $300,000
T2 Yu Liu -12 69 72 71 64 276 $159,346
T2 Yu Jin Sung -12 68 68 71 69 276 $159,346
T4 Peiyun Chien -11 72 69 69 67 277 $93,539
T4 Linnea Strom -11 70 67 71 69 277 $93,539
T6 Lauren Hartlage -9 69 70 70 70 279 $58,483
T6 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -9 66 70 73 70 279 $58,483
T6 Georgia Hall -9 71 66 71 71 279 $58,483
T9 Youmin Hwang -8 70 71 72 67 280 $42,978
T9 Siyun Liu -8 71 69 70 70 280 $42,978
T11 Caroline Inglis -7 71 70 70 70 281 $36,656
T11 Brooke M. Henderson -7 71 70 69 71 281 $36,656
T13 Hye-Jin Choi -6 72 72 69 69 282 $31,213
T13 Esther Henseleit -6 72 72 68 70 282 $31,213
T13 Celine Boutier -6 74 69 67 72 282 $31,213
T16 Perrine Delacour -5 73 70 71 69 283 $27,000
T16 Nasa Hataoka -5 68 70 71 74 283 $27,000
18 Celine Borge -4 71 71 71 71 284 $25,079
T19 Karis Davidson -3 75 71 70 69 285 $22,854
T19 Amanda Doherty -3 70 71 74 70 285 $22,854
T19 Emma Talley -3 72 71 70 72 285 $22,854
T19 Gabriella Then -3 74 68 71 72 285 $22,854
T23 Erika Hara -2 72 71 74 69 286 $18,278
T23 Charlotte Thomas -2 71 71 74 70 286 $18,278
T23 Ayaka Furue -2 75 68 72 71 286 $18,278
T23 Frida Kinhult -2 66 76 73 71 286 $18,278
T23 Stacy Lewis -2 71 72 71 72 286 $18,278
T23 Lucy Li -2 72 71 70 73 286 $18,278
T23 Dewi Weber -2 71 71 71 73 286 $18,278
T23 Bailey Tardy -2 68 77 65 76 286 $18,278
T31 Aline Krauter -1 75 70 72 70 287 $13,536
T31 Stephanie Meadow -1 75 70 72 70 287 $13,536
T31 Mi Hyang Lee -1 74 69 73 71 287 $13,536
T31 Dana Fall -1 72 73 70 72 287 $13,536
T31 Jing Yan -1 70 76 68 73 287 $13,536
T31 Arpichaya Yubol -1 72 70 72 73 287 $13,536
T31 Christina Kim -1 71 67 71 78 287 $13,536
T38 Maria Torres E 72 74 74 68 288 $9,576
T38 Polly Mack E 75 71 73 69 288 $9,576
T38 Yuna Nishimura E 75 70 72 71 288 $9,576
T38 Marina Alex E 71 73 73 71 288 $9,576
T38 Ryann O'Toole E 72 73 71 72 288 $9,576
T38 Sarah Kemp E 74 69 73 72 288 $9,576
T38 Stephanie Kyriacou E 70 73 72 73 288 $9,576
T38 Xiaowen Yin E 72 70 73 73 288 $9,576
T38 Lauren Stephenson E 72 71 70 75 288 $9,576
T38 Brittany Altomare E 73 70 69 76 288 $9,576
T48 Soo Bin Joo 1 77 69 75 68 289 $6,708
T48 Jennifer Song 1 70 75 75 69 289 $6,708
T48 Magdalena Simmermacher 1 73 73 73 70 289 $6,708
T48 Valery Plata 1 70 73 76 70 289 $6,708
T48 Sarah Schmelzel 1 75 71 71 72 289 $6,708
T48 Gina Kim 1 71 75 71 72 289 $6,708
T48 Hyo Joo Kim 1 68 78 71 72 289 $6,708
T48 Pavarisa Yoktuan 1 75 71 70 73 289 $6,708
T48 Pauline Roussin 1 72 70 74 73 289 $6,708
T57 Ilhee Lee 2 73 71 71 75 290 $5,360
T57 Hinako Shibuno 2 69 73 73 75 290 $5,360
T57 Pernilla Lindberg 2 70 70 74 76 290 $5,360
T57 Emily Kristine Pedersen 2 72 69 72 77 290 $5,360
T61 Amy Olson 3 75 69 75 72 291 $4,804
T61 Su Oh 3 74 70 75 72 291 $4,804
T61 Ines Laklalech 3 74 72 71 74 291 $4,804
T61 Wei-Ling Hsu 3 73 72 72 74 291 $4,804
T65 Hae Ran Ryu 4 70 76 75 71 292 $4,500
T65 Yaeeun Hong 4 74 72 71 75 292 $4,500
T67 Riley Rennell 5 71 74 74 74 293 $4,298
T67 Jaravee Boonchant 5 76 70 71 76 293 $4,298
T69 Yan Liu 6 75 71 76 72 294 $4,062
T69 Jeongeun Lee5 6 73 72 75 74 294 $4,062
T69 Luna Sobron Galmes 6 73 72 75 74 294 $4,062
72 Yealimi Noh 9 76 70 74 77 297 $3,943
73 Cristie Kerr 11 75 71 76 77 299 $3,893

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.