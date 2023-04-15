2023 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Lotte Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Grace Kim, who earned a big win at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

Kim earned her first LPGA Tour win with a playoff win over Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung after all three players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 12-under 276.

In the first hole of the playoff, the Australian Kim made a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to become a first-time LPGA winner.

Peiyun Chien and Linnea Strom finished a shot out of the playoff, in a share of fourth place.

Kim won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Lotte Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA career.

By winning the event, Kim earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 74 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 The Chevron Championship in Texas.

2023 Lotte Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

