Are golf driver wrenches universal, interchangeable with any adjustable driver, fairway wood?

Every adjustable driver and fairway wood you buy comes with a wrench that you can use to take apart the head and the shaft to adjust loft and lie angle. Depending on the club, you can also use the wrench to adjust and move weights on the sole of the club.

However, if you buy enough adjustable drivers and fairway woods, you're going to wind up with a handful of golf wrenches. That's kind of annoying. Do you really need four different golf wrenches to adjust all of your golf clubs?

Are golf driver wrenches universal?

The short answer is no, not really. The longer answer includes an explanation.

These days (basically, post-2013), you can use most any golf club wrench on any adjustable golf club. It should work just fine, provided you don't apply too much pressure. You see, the wrenches from TaylorMade, Ping, Callaway, Titleist, Cobra, Mizuno and Nike all have the same hex-head design, and the wrenches tend to use approximately the same torque rating (about 40 in./lb.). That means you can get away with adjusting all of these clubs with a single wrench.

However, you do have to be careful with adjustable weights, regardless of the wrench you use, so as not to strip the weight and make them impossible to move.

If you have an older adjustable club, one made in 2013 and prior, then you may not be able to use the same wrench. Cleveland and Adams Golf used different-style heads for a time, so the bit in your average golf club wrench may not even fit. However, most golfers don't have equipment that old anymore.

If you're concerned that you can't use any golf club wrench with your particular club, you can pick up a universal wrench that has two bits to cover all of your bases.

Generally speaking, though, you can carry just one golf club wrench in your bag and use it across all of your adjustable clubs like a screwdriver.