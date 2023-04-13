2023 Lotte Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Lotte Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Lotte Championship field is headed by Georgia Hall, Brooke Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim and more. This is the sixth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

There is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is new standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

