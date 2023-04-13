2023 Lotte Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Lotte Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brooke Henderson


The 2023 Lotte Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Lotte Championship field is headed by Georgia Hall, Brooke Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim and more. This is the sixth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

There is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is new standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Lotte Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $188,110
3 $136,461
4 $105,562
5 $84,967
6 $69,518
7 $58,189
8 $50,981
9 $45,831
10 $41,711
11 $38,619
12 $36,046
13 $33,779
14 $31,720
15 $29,866
16 $28,218
17 $26,777
18 $25,542
19 $24,512
20 $23,687
21 $22,864
22 $22,039
23 $21,216
24 $20,392
25 $19,671
26 $18,951
27 $18,229
28 $17,507
29 $16,787
30 $16,169
31 $15,551
32 $14,933
33 $14,315
34 $13,697
35 $13,183
36 $12,667
37 $12,153
38 $11,638
39 $11,122
40 $10,711
41 $10,299
42 $9,888
43 $9,474
44 $9,063
45 $8,754
46 $8,445
47 $8,136
48 $7,826
49 $7,518
50 $7,209
51 $7,003
52 $6,798
53 $6,591
54 $6,386
55 $6,179
56 $5,973
57 $5,768
58 $5,561
59 $5,357
60 $5,150
61 $5,047
62 $4,943
63 $4,840
64 $4,738
65 $4,634
66 $4,531

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.