What is the logo on Patrick Reed’s shirt and hat at the 2023 Masters?

Patrick Reed has returned to the Masters Tournament as a different player, now competing on LIV Golf after leaving the PGA Tour.

The 2018 champion looks different in some respects. He is wearing a different set of logos than when he was on the PGA Tour. He is no longer affiliated with some of the brands that supported him previously.

Now Reed is wearing two logos that brings a new sense of pride and identity to the major winner.

The logo on Patrick Reed's shirt and hat at the 2023 Masters is for his LIV Golf team, the 4 Aces. Reed is a player on the four-person team captained by Dustin Johnson, and the logos on his clothing represent the four-person team he competes with on that tour.

There are two 4 Aces logos Reed is wearing. One is the letter A with the bottom left of the capital A removed off the letter, with the rest of the A formed in the shape of the number 4.

The second 4 Aces logo is the full team logo, with the same A-4 combo and the word Aces after it.

On LIV Golf, players compete as individuals in most of their events, with an added team component in the 54-hole, shotgun-start tournaments. The 4 Aces has been the most successful LIV Golf team, winning their team championship in 2022 and having won millions in team prize money in the 11 LIV Golf events played so far.