2023 LIV Golf rosters: Team names and players

LIV Golf has announced the 48 players competing on 12 teams for their 2023 season. The first event kicks off on Feb. 24, played at Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon course. The 14th and final event is the LIV Golf team championship, which will be played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia from Nov. 3-5.

This season, the same 48 players will compete in each event, unless there is an injury or a player is otherwise unable to compete. Each team has a captain, with three players underneath.

In all 14 tournaments, there are two simultaneous competitions, with an individual 54-hole stroke-play event and a team-based event, which is based on taking the top two scores from the four-players teams in the first two rounds and the top three scores in the final round.

2023 LIV Golf teams and players

TEAM CAPTAIN PLAYERS 4 Aces Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez Cleeks Martin Kaymer Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland HyFlyers Phil Mickelson Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele Majesticks Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood Sam Horsfield Crushers Bryson DeChambeau Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri Iron Heads Kevin Na Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee Smash Brooks Koepka Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka Fireballs Sergio Garcia Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra Range Goats Bubba Watson Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters Torque Joaquin Niemann Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig Ripper Cameron Smith Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan Stinger Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

Among those players who competed in the eight-event series in 2022, several high-finishing players or signees are not competing in 2023.

Hennie du Plessis did not make it to the LIV Golf League, despite finishing 20th in the series points list. The top 24 players were given status in LIV Golf for 2023 but with the caveat that they had to play four events.

A total of 68 players competed in at least one of the LIV Golf Invitational Series events.

New player to sign on for 2023 include: Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Dean Burmester, Danny Lee, Brendan Steele and Thomas Pieters.