Making the cut at the Masters Tournament is a big deal. Not only does it mean a chance to play the weekend at Augusta National -- and potentially pull off a miracle run up the leaderboard -- but it also means a chance to make more money (presuming you're not an amateur).

Since making the cut is not easy to do at Augusta National, stringing together a decades-long run of consecutive cuts made in the first major of the year is an even bigger deal.

In the history of the Masters, a trio of players hold the record for the most consecutive cuts made.

Who has made the most consecutive cuts in the Masters Tournament?

Three players share the record for the most consecutive cuts made at the Masters: Gary Player, Fred Couples and Tiger Woods.

Gary Player made his 23 consecutive cuts from 1959-1982, winning the tournament three times in that span.

Fred Couples made his 23 cuts in a row from 1983-2007, taking the green jacket in 1992 thanks, in part, to a miraculous result on the par-3 12th in the final round. Couples is also the oldest player to make the cut in the Masters, doing so in 2023 at the age of 63 years, 6 months, 5 days.

Tiger Woods made his 23rd consecutive cut in 2023, reaching the pinnacle of consistency at the Masters. He has won five Masters titles, which is second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus, and he has never missed the cut in the tournament as a professional.