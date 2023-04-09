Tiger Woods: Worst 18-hole and 9-hole scores, missed cuts

It's been rare in his career, but Tiger Woods has turned in the occasional big number for either 18 or nine holes.
In fact, in 2015, Woods turned in his two worst 18-hole scores ever as a professional, as part of a season where he missed the cut a record four times.
Then in 2022, Woods turned in his two worst scores in major championships, shooting 79 in the third round of the PGA Championship before withdrawing from the tournament. In the opening around of the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews, Woods shot 78 on the Old Course, which ultimately contributed to him missing the cut at the 150th playing of the game's oldest major championship.
Woods hasn't been completed immune from bad rounds and big numbers over the years, but he has been remarkably consistent as a champion.
Tiger Woods' worst 18-hole scores as a professional
|Year
|Tournament
|Round
|Score
|2015
|the Memorial Tournament
|3
|85
|2015
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2
|82
|2002
|Open Championship
|3
|81
|2022
|PGA Championship
|3
|79
|2014
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|79
|2013
|the Memorial Tournament
|3
|79
|2010
|Quail Hollow Championship
|2
|79
|2022
|The Open Championship
|1
|78
|2019
|The Open Championship
|1
|78
|1996
|Tour Championship
|2
|78
|1999
|AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
|3
|78
The 14-time major champion has shot 77 on seven different occasions as a pro.
Tiger Woods' worst 9-hole scores as a professional
|Year
|Tournament
|Round
|Score
|2015
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2
|44
|2013
|the Memorial Tournament
|3
|44
|2015
|the Memorial Tournament
|3
|43
|2010
|Quail Hollow Championship
|2
|43
|2007
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|4
|43
|1996
|Tour Championship
|2
|43
|2015
|the Memorial Tournament
|3
|42
|2002
|Open Championship
|3
|42
Tiger Woods missed cuts as a professional
Woods also had his worst two-round total in a non-major event, shooting 155 for the first two rounds in Phoenix. Woods had never missed consecutive cuts in his PGA Tour career either, until 2015, when he missed cuts in the PGA Championship in 2014 and the Phoenix Open to start his year.
- 1997 Bell Canadian Open, 70-76--146 (+6)
- 2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship, 69-72--141 (+1)
- 2005 Funai Classic, 68-73--141 (-3)
- 2006 U.S. Open, 76-76--152 (+12)
- 2009 Open Championship, 71-74--145 (+5)
- 2010 Quail Hollow Championship, 74-79--153 (+9)
- 2011 PGA Championship, 77-73--150 (+10)
- 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, 71-73--144 (E)
- 2012 Greenbrier Classic, 71-69--140 (E)
- 2014 Quicken Loans National, 74-75--149 (+7)
- 2014 PGA Championship, 74-74--148 (+6)
- 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open, 73-82--155 (+13)
- 2015 U.S. Open, 80-76--156 (+16)
- 2015 Open Championship, 76-75--151 (+7)
- 2015 PGA Championship, 75-73--148 (+4)
- 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, 76-72--148 (+4)
- 2018 Genesis Open, 72-76--148 (+6)
- 2018 US Open, 78-72--150 (+10)
- 2019 PGA Championship, 72-73--145 (+5)
- 2019 Open Championship, 78-70--148 (+6)
- 2020 US Open, 73-77--150 (+10)
- 2022 Open Championship, 78-75--153 (+9)