Tiger Woods: Worst 18-hole and 9-hole scores, missed cuts

It's been rare in his career, but Tiger Woods has turned in the occasional big number for either 18 or nine holes.

In fact, in 2015, Woods turned in his two worst 18-hole scores ever as a professional, as part of a season where he missed the cut a record four times.

Then in 2022, Woods turned in his two worst scores in major championships, shooting 79 in the third round of the PGA Championship before withdrawing from the tournament. In the opening around of the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews, Woods shot 78 on the Old Course, which ultimately contributed to him missing the cut at the 150th playing of the game's oldest major championship.

Woods hasn't been completed immune from bad rounds and big numbers over the years, but he has been remarkably consistent as a champion.

Tiger Woods' worst 18-hole scores as a professional

Year Tournament Round Score 2015 the Memorial Tournament 3 85 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open 2 82 2002 Open Championship 3 81 2022 PGA Championship 3 79 2014 Farmers Insurance Open 3 79 2013 the Memorial Tournament 3 79 2010 Quail Hollow Championship 2 79 2022 The Open Championship 1 78 2019 The Open Championship 1 78 1996 Tour Championship 2 78 1999 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 3 78

The 14-time major champion has shot 77 on seven different occasions as a pro.

Tiger Woods' worst 9-hole scores as a professional

Year Tournament Round Score 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open 2 44 2013 the Memorial Tournament 3 44 2015 the Memorial Tournament 3 43 2010 Quail Hollow Championship 2 43 2007 Arnold Palmer Invitational 4 43 1996 Tour Championship 2 43 2015 the Memorial Tournament 3 42 2002 Open Championship 3 42

Tiger Woods missed cuts as a professional

Woods also had his worst two-round total in a non-major event, shooting 155 for the first two rounds in Phoenix. Woods had never missed consecutive cuts in his PGA Tour career either, until 2015, when he missed cuts in the PGA Championship in 2014 and the Phoenix Open to start his year.