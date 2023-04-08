One of the great things about the Masters Tournament is the lifetime -- well, effectively lifetime -- invitation to compete in the tournament for all former Masters champions. It's an opportunity for the tournament to celebrate its past and gives patrons an opportunity to see some of their favorites and former champions for decades into the future.

Though two of the other three men's majors offer what amount to lifetime exemptions to winners -- the US Open doesn't -- the Masters has what feels like a monopoly on sentimentality. Sometimes, that sentimentality actually works out for the older former winners, giving them an opportunity to make the cut at an advanced stage of their career.

Who is the oldest player to make the cut in the Masters Tournament?

The oldest player to make the cut in the Masters is 1992 champion Fred Couples. He set the mark anew in the 2023 Masters when he made it to the weekend at 63 years, 6 months, 5 days old.

For Couples, making the cut in 2023 marked the 31st time that he made the weekend at Augusta National. That puts Couples into second place in the all-time ranking of most cuts made at the Masters, passing Gary Player, who also made 30 Masters cuts. Jack Nicklaus holds that mark with 37 cuts made. Nicklaus is a six-time champion and the oldest winner in tournament history.

Couples also shares the record for the most consecutive cuts made in the Masters Tournament with 23. He shares that record with Player and Tiger Woods, who made his 23rd consecutive cut in 2023.